Bruins are expecting ‘a last-hurrah push’ from Panthers to try to extend series

The last time the Bruins played in their own building, however, the Panthers’ dominant third period in Game 2 caused Boston fans to trudge toward Causeway Street a little early.

Twice in the last week, the Bruins made Panthers fans stream out of their own arena before the final buzzer. They made themselves right at home at FLA Live Arena, from the in-game chants to the final chorus of whoops and hollers as the Bruins hugged their way off the ice with a 3-1 series lead.

Wednesday is a chance for the record-setting Bruins to close out this first-round series, which will surely see the underdog Panthers throwing everything they have at them.

“We had a little slump there in Game 2 and we knew that there were some things that needed to be dealt with,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “We came together and we played a really, really solid Game 3, and it’s going to be like — every game is a new opportunity to shine and show what you’re made of.

“And we know that there’s going to be a last-hurrah push from them as well. They’re on the brink of elimination, and we’re just trying to close it out here at the Garden.”

Working without No. 1 center and captain Patrice Bergeron — who was hopeful, though not confirmed, for a Wednesday series debut — the Bruins have solved their issues throughout. Their offense wasn’t highly productive in the first two games, mostly taking advantage of some leaky goaltending, but they went to South Florida and scored 10 goals in two games.

Their usual discipline with the puck was not present to start the series — both Montgomery and general manager Don Sweeney referred to the 15 giveaways in Game 2 as “catastrophic” — but it markedly improved on the road.

The Bruins’ NHL-record 65-12-5 regular season included one of the best home records of all time (34-4-3), but as they said all along, playoffs are a different animal. Sweeney pointed to the “rabid” volume and passion that home crowds shower on the teams in front of them.

“You can get caught up in that excitement,” he said, “but sometimes you use it to your advantage.”

The Bruins know how to get the Causeway crowd behind them. They have done it all year, with a league-record home winning streak (14 games) to start, milestone celebrations (David Krejci’s 1,000th game, Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000th point) before some games, and playing a high-tempo, high-skill style that put them at the top of the record books.

“I think now it’s getting to our game right away,” veteran forward Nick Foligno said. “If you look at the Florida games, we had a couple instances where they pushed but we didn’t break. So now it’s like, ‘Let’s push back, and get to our game right away and put them at bay.’

“We’re working on having that complete start-to-finish mentality. They came out really strong [in Game 4] and we did a hell of a job weathering it. That’s part of playoffs. You’re not going to get the jump every game.

“We know we’re going to get their best, and we’re going to give our best this next game. That’s the challenge now — finding a way to get this job done.”

His team on the brink, Florida coach Paul Maurice reflected on the nature of comebacks. Hockey, he mused, isn’t a “skill-dominant sport,” compared with his casual viewings of other sports, where dominant baseball pitchers and football quarterbacks and basketball scorers can take over games from start to finish.

While a series-stealing performance from a netminder can happen — it is generally accepted that a hot goalie can end an opponent’s playoff run — Maurice made the case for roster depth being the most important factor.

“It’s the one full-contact sport that’s played 82 times a year, and in playoffs,” Maurice said. “Skill, while important, can take a secondary position to what happens … When the fourth lines are on the ice, while it’s not as much time, it’s just as important as when the first lines are on the ice.”

The Bruins, however, do have more depth, with more skill and physicality up and down the lineup. Their goaltending has been vastly better. While Maurice spoke about the “certain freedom and focus that comes with elimination games” that will help his team relax Wednesday, the Bruins do not believe they are at risk of this series slipping away.

“The benefit of what we’ve done all year is we’ve been in moments to clinch, and hopefully it’s prepared us well,” Montgomery said. “We think it has, because we talk about staying in the moment and really just digging into our process. That creates the habits and details that we think gives us good results.”

They haven’t done that well at home in this series, Montgomery acknowledged. But he feels that his team is back on schedule.

“It’s a 7 o’clock start tomorrow, I saw,” he said. “That’s our regular home start.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.