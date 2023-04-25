Cece Imbimbo a great mentor to her Burlington teammates as well as her sister Liv, who plays for Shawsheen

“[Liv is] a little late sometimes,” joked Cece Imbimbo, a senior ace for Burlington. “I kind of have to kick her out of the house.”

It also means waiting for someone else before you can get out the door for practice — or at least it does for Cece Imbimbo and her younger sister, Liv .

The first in her family to play softball, Cece Imbimbo started in second grade, playing on local rec teams for six years and joining the varsity team as a freshman.

Though the sisters play on different teams — Liv is a sophomore shortstop at Shawsheen Valley Tech in Billerica — they find time to run drills together in their yard at home, pushing each other to be the best they can.

“It’s nice to have the ability to go outside and just play catch with [Liv] whenever,” Imbimbo said. “We have a batting cage at my house, so me and her will go outside, play catch … It’s a lot of fun having a sister younger than me that I can just work with. She looks up to me, so I just like to be a leader for her.”

Last fall, Cece and Liv traveled to Atlanta with their travel club, the Concord Raiders, to play in a college showcase. For the siblings, the rare opportunity to play on the same team is an exciting one.

“We don’t often get to play together … so moments like that are special for Livi and I,” the elder Imbimbo said.

On her own at Burlington, the senior pitcher is taking her final season by storm.

“[Cece’s] just a phenomenal kid,” Burlington coach Kristen Farrell said. “She would do anything for her team . . . Something needs to be done? She’s your kid to do it.”

And get things done she does.

A steady presence wherever she is on the field, the 5-foot-10-inch Imbimbo starts each inning with composure, pitching with staggering speed, and is adept at fielding her position.

A three-year starter, the hard-throwing righthander has been dazzling this spring: a 9-0 record with a 0.91 earned run average with 111 strikeouts and seven walks in 54 innings. She has yielded 28 hits. At the plate, she is hitting .344 with with two doubles, three triples, and 15 RBIs.

On Monday at Middlesex League rival Wilmington, Imbimbo struck out 15 and allowed one hit: a seventh-inning homer in a 7-1 victory. In the fifth inning, Wilmington’s Julia Archer cracked a ball up the center of the diamond, only to watch it be snuffed out by Imbimbo’s quick glove.

With such performances, it’s no wonder the Red Devils elected her cocaptain alongside senior third baseman Cassidy Soohoo.

Cece Imbimbo stepped into her leadership role with the same confidence and strength she carries into the circle, mentoring underclassmen during practice, after games, even off the field — just as she does at home with Liv.

“On the bench, she’s getting everybody up. She leads the cheers every game,” said sophomore pitcher Alyssa Matarazzo. “She gives speeches after each game, letting us know what we should work on and what we did amazing, and at practice she’s telling everyone what to do and just being such a good leader.”

As the player who likely will take over the leadership role after Imbimbo graduates, Matarazzo looks to Imbimbo for advice not just on pitching, but on composure.

“No matter what the situation is in the game, Cece’s always so focused and ready to go,” Matarazzo said. “I try to replicate almost everything she does, but especially just being so calm when she’s up there.”

Having so many people look up to you might be a burden for some athletes, but for Imbimbo, it’s a motivator.

“I realized early on that mental toughness would be the biggest factor for success,” Imbimbo said. “I know there’s a lot of pressure on pitchers, but there isn’t a better feeling than helping your team win.”

In the fall, Imbimbo is headed to Merrimack, where she will pitch for the Division 1 Warriors. But until she trades her red and blue uniform for blue and gold, Farrell is soaking in every last moment of Cece Imbimbo.

“Not only does she bring an extremely positive attitude every single day … she gets it done for us,” Farrell said. “Our team is not the team we have without her. Period.”

Extra bases

▪ On the bus following an 8-2 victory over Saugus on Monday, Pentucket coach Deb Smith broke the news that sophomore pitcher Molly LeBel had eclipsed 300 career strikeouts.

The players, overcome with emotion, mobbed LeBel in celebration.

After posting an eye-opening 209 strikeouts as a freshman, LeBel has been a catalyst behind the Panthers’ 7-2 start, posting a 1.52 ERA and 96 strikeouts for an upstart squad. LeBel relies on high velocity and uncanny movement, but honed her command to unlock her potential.

“She is the hardest worker on my team and up there with one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” said Smith. “She wants to be the best that can be. She’s never satisfied.”

The Panthers outscore opponents by more than 10 runs per game, supplementing LeBel’s strong work with healthy run support. Senior first basemen Sid Pachette (.594 batting average, 12 RBIs), senior second baseman Nikki Mitchell (.543 batting average, 20 RBIs), and sophomore shortstop Kayla Murphy (.429 batting average, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs) pace an emerging attack at the plate. Contributions from senior right fielder Mel LaCroix (.423), sophomore center fielder Kendra Griffin (.429), and sophomore third baseman Jocelyn Bickford (.467) provide balance.

“It’s light years away from what they were last year,” said Smith. “A lot of it is coming from our senior class, their leadership plus the sophomore class is absolutely crushing it. A big part of it is that they are inseparable. They are best friends and want each other to succeed.”

▪ Needham junior Maddie Baker crushed a pair of home runs, including a walkoff blast well over the center-field fence, to lift the Rockets (2-4) to their first win of the season, 3-1 against Franklin. The long ball was again crucial in their next game, as freshman Kaitlyn Cheng launched her first career homer in a 7-5 victory in Bay State Conference action against Newton North.

