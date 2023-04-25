Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and Marcus Smart happy to hear Ime Udoka will be back in the game

“Happy for him,” guard Marcus Smart said. “He’s a great coach. Obviously, we wish he could’ve been here with us, but we understand the business side of everything and everything that happened. So it’s just good to see him back out there getting at least another opportunity to show his wisdom and what he has to bring to the game.”

Brooklyn ultimately shifted course and retained interim coach Jacque Vaughn , and six months later Udoka is now in line to get a different second chance, as coach of the Houston Rockets. And this time, the Celtics mostly just appear pleased that the coach who guided them to the NBA Finals last season will soon be back on the sidelines.

When former Celtics coach Ime Udoka was on the verge of being hired by the Nets in November, Celtics players reacted with a combination of confusion, frustration about the situation, and happiness for Udoka.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Udoka received a one-year suspension in September for having an improper relationship with a subordinate team employee. In February, the Celtics officially parted ways with Udoka and gave interim coach Joe Mazzulla the full-time role.

Advertisement

Mazzulla said Tuesday ahead of the Celtics’ Game 5 against the Hawks at TD Garden that he sent Udoka a congratulatory text message, adding he was grateful to spend a year learning under him as an assistant.

“I’m happy for him in the sense that I think it’s important,” Mazzulla said. “Second chances are important. Grace is important. Forgiveness is important. I’m a product of a second chance and I think it’s important to have that in society.”

Of course, when Udoka was nearly hired by the Nets, Brooklyn was viewed as a legitimate title contender that also competed in the Celtics’ division. The Rockets play in the Western Conference and are in the early stages of a rebuild.

Advertisement

Smart, who was one of the more outspoken Celtics when Udoka was nearly hired by Brooklyn, said he had mostly moved on but was still emotional about the situation.

“We built a connection together outside of basketball, me and Ime,” Smart said. “So for him not to be here was tough, but I’m just happy for him and happy he gets another opportunity to show what he can do.”

Hawks’ Murray can only watch

Hawks star Dejounte Murray missed Game 5 after receiving a one-game suspension for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official at the end of the Celtics’ Game 4 win on Sunday in Atlanta.

Murray approached referee Gediminas Petraitis and made a head-butt motion before bumping Petraitis’s shoulder with his chest. On Tuesday morning, Murray said he has had issues with Petraitis dating to Murray’s time with the Spurs, and that his reaction on Sunday was the result of frustration throughout the game.

“It was a lot that led up to it,” Murray said, “a lot of ignoring, a lot of brushing me off, brushing my teammates off, just asking questions of how we can be better.”

Murray averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over the first four games of the series.

“He’s obviously disappointed, of course,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said, “but I think understands that he can’t put himself in that situation.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.