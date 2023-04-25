Can the Celtics close it out against the Hawks? Follow along with Game 5.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving every day through the NBA and NHL playoffs

The Celtics are taking on the Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at TD Garden. A win means Boston will advance to face the 76ers. A loss means they need to head back to Atlanta later this week.

As Christopher L. Gasper writes, there’s no reason Boston should waste any time playing with its food — just devour the overmatched Hawks (who will be without suspended guard Dejounte Murray), scrape the plate, and move on.