Can the Celtics close it out against the Hawks? Follow along with Game 5.

The Celtics are taking on the Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at TD Garden. A win means Boston will advance to face the 76ers. A loss means they need to head back to Atlanta later this week.
As Christopher L. Gasper writes, there’s no reason Boston should waste any time playing with its food — just devour the overmatched Hawks (who will be without suspended guard Dejounte Murray), scrape the plate, and move on.
We’ll be sharing live updates and analysis throughout Game 5. Tip off is 7:30 p.m. You can watch on NBC Sports Boston or TNT.
