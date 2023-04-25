Instant analysis: Game 5 was going well, but in the end the Celtics will have to return to Atlanta after losing their way

Boston remained in control for most of Tuesday night’s game, but it then crumbled down the stretch, coughing up a late 12-point lead before Hawks star Trae Young drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.8 seconds left, leading to a stunning 119-117 Hawks win. The Celtics lead the series, 3-2, and will have to return to Atlanta for Thursday’s Game 6.

The Celtics returned home for Game 5 of this first-round playoff series against the Hawks well-positioned to finish things off and start thinking about something bigger. In addition to being the superior team throughout the series, they were now facing an Atlanta team missing suspended star guard Dejounte Murray.

Young finished with 38 points and 13 assists, outdueling Celtics star Jayson Tatum who made just 1 of 11 3-pointers and struggled throughout the night on his way to 19 points. Jaylen Brown had 35 points for Boston.

The Celtics had a seemingly comfortable 111-99 lead with 5:15 left, but they were unable to pull away, as the Hawks went on a 12-0 run and tied the score at 111 on a Young 3-pointer with 2:42 left.

After taking care of the ball throughout the game, the Celtics were crushed by turnovers down the stretch.

After Robert Williams put the Celtics back in front, Tatum picked up a technical foul and Young added two free throws to give Atlanta a 114-113 lead with 1:39 to play. With 30.4 seconds left, Young’s floater got stuck between the rim and the backboard, resulting in a jump ball. The Celtics won the tip, and Tatum found Williams for an alley-oop that gave the Celtics a 115-114 lead.

But Smart fouled Young going for a steal about 35 feet from the hoop, and Young’s free throws gave the Hawks a 116-115 edge. There was little doubt the Celtics would attack the rim, and White got a step on Young and drew a blocking foul with 7.3 seconds left. White swished both attempts for a 117-116 Celtics lead.

After an Atlanta timeout, Young caught the ball in the backcourt and calmly dribbled toward the top of the key before swishing his go-ahead 30-footer.

White’s initial sideline inbounds pass was knocked out of bounds with 0.5 seconds left, and Tatum’s heave at the buzzer was an airball.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Brown ditched his protective mask after a 1 for 7 start in Game 4, went 11 for 15 over the rest of the game, and guided the Celtics to a win. But the mask was back on for Game 5. His Game 4 blip aside, he’s generally played very well with it. So it’s unclear whether the medical staff recommended he go back to the mask, or if Brown decided he’s just most comfortable with it on. Regardless, he had a scorching start, going 5 for 5 and helping Boston offset some early hot shooting by Atlanta. He went to the break with 23 points on 10 for 13 shooting, doing most of his work on aggressive drives.

⋅ It was another rough start for Tatum, who continues to settle for 3-pointers rather than attack the rim, where he’s found success throughout this series. He was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, including one airball and a near airball during a rushed and late two-for-one attempt near the end of the opening quarter. When his shot is not falling, he tends to get caught up in complaining to officials, too.

⋅ The Hawks’ only hope figured to come from some scorching 3-point shooting, and they had a good start by hitting 6 of 11. But the Celtics were able to weather it by taking care of the ball. Boston’s first turnover of the game came several minutes into the second quarter.

⋅ Malcolm Brogdon received his Sixth Man of the Year trophy during a brief ceremony prior to the game, and then he reminded everyone why he received the honor. The veteran guard did a bit of everything in the first half and was at the center of the Celtics’ 20-7 run that flipped a 5-point deficit into a 54-46 lead.

⋅ White is just so good at disrupting opponents’ seemingly simple fast breaks. Most often he does it by standing in and absorbing an offensive foul. But during Boston’s second-quarter run Tuesday he slid into his spot, held his ground, and came up with a clean strip of John Collins that led to a transition 3-pointer by Brogdon at the other end. A 5-point swing.

⋅ The Celtics got to the rim whenever they pleased in the first half and held a massive 20-0 edge in fast-break points.

⋅ In the third quarter, with the Hawks lingering and Tatum still struggling, Sam Hauser had an impactful stretch to keep the Hawks at bay. Atlanta had a chance to pull within four before Hauser smothered a Young attempt in the paint. He then grabbed a loose ball and hit a jumper before chasing down an offensive rebound and finding White for a runner. He added a 3-pointer at the start of the fourth after the Hawks had pulled within 6.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.