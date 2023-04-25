EMass girls’ softball: Dominant in three wins, Billerica senior Naomi Boldebuck headlines Players of the Week

Naomi Boldebuck, Billerica –– Boldebuck shut down a Central Catholic lineup that averages 11 runs a game, striking out 15 and allowing three hits in a 2-1 Merrimack Valley Conference victory in which the senior recorded the winning RBI. In a 3-0 nonleague win over Tyngsborough, Boldebuck hurled a one-hit shutout, striking out 12, before allowing three hits and fanning 11 in a 8-3 league victory against Lowell.

Avery Barnes, Cardinal Spellman –– The freshman smacked a pair of triples to drive in four runs in a 19-4 Catholic Central League win against Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon before recording three hits and two RBIs in a nonleague victory over Fontbonne. In both outings, Barnes struck out eight in each outing.

Abby Bettencourt, Peabody –– The junior dynamo fired a 16-strikeout no-hitter in a 11-0 Northeastern Conference triumph over Danvers. Bettencourt proved formidable force at the plate as well, clobbering a pair of home runs.

Cece Imbimbo, Burlington –– The Merrimack commit dazzled in three consecutive wins, totaling 44 strikeouts. After not allowing an earned run and recording 12 punchouts in a 16-2 Middlesex League Freedom win against Melrose, Imbimbo surrendered one earned run and struck out 17 in a 6-2 league victory over Wakefield. The senior capped off the week by fanning 15 in a 6-1 league triumph vs. Wilmington.

Madison Mills, Rockland –– A returning South Shore League All-Star, Mills powered the offense in an 11-5 South Shore League win over Mashpee, as the junior homered, scored twice, and had four RBIs.

Libby Walsh, King Philip –– The Arizona State commit kicked off a strong week by cracking a two-run home run in an 11-5 nonleague victory against Bridgewater-Raynham. The senior doubled and homered in a three-hit, three-run, four-RBI performance in a 12-6 win over Cumberland R.I.), R.I. Walsh added a hit, a run scored, and a stolen base in a 15-1 Hockomock League triumph over Milford.

