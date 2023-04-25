Former Bridgewater-Raynham girls’ basketball standout Shay Bollin transferring from Duke to Illinois

Former Bridgewater-Raynham basketball star Shay Bollin announced Tuesday that she will transfer to Illinois from Duke after her freshman year.

Bollin played just 41 minutes across eight games with the Blue Devils, scoring a career-high 9 points against Charleston Southern on Nov. 10. She’s one of five Duke players transferring, including leading scorer Celeste Taylor (to Ohio State). The Blue Devils went 26-7 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division 1 Tournament.

Once ranked as high as 22nd in ESPN’s high school recruiting rankings, Bollin made the Globe Super Team in her two healthy seasons while at Bridgewater-Raynham.