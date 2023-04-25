Here’s how the Bruins and Celtics did in TV ratings when they played the same day

There have been a couple of such situations in recent days, as the championship-contending Bruins and Celtics got further into their opening-round playoff series.

But when those teams play postseason games on the same day or even in the same time slot, the television ratings can provide a glimpse at how those loyalties are divided up.

Boston sports fans of course have deep loyalties to all of their teams.

On Sunday, for instance, the Bruins played the Panthers in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series at 3:30 p.m. on NESN and TNT, while the Celtics faced the Hawks in Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference first-round series at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston and TNT.

The Bruins, who beat the Panthers, 6-2, in the afternoon to take a 3-1 lead in the series, fared better in the Nielsen ratings for the Boston market, receiving an 8.04 share on NESN and a 4.95 on TNT. The national broadcast started a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. because the earlier broadcast featuring the Islanders and Panthers ran late.

The Celtics, who went up, 3-1, in their series with a 129-121 win, fared well in the later window, getting a 6.24 share on NBC Sports Boston and a 5.57 on TNT. Of note: This was the second straight Celtics game on NBC Sports Boston in which analysts Brian Scalabrine and Eddie House called the game without a conventional play-by-play voice.

On Friday night, the Celtics and Bruins went head-to-head as each played the third game of their series. The Bruins, who won, 4-2, also prevailed in this matchup. The Bruins broadcast earned a 6.05 share on NESN and a 3.19 on TNT.

Meanwhile, the Celtics, who lost, 130-122, took a ratings hit head-to-head, getting a 3.54 share on NBC Sports Boston and 3.07 on ESPN.

