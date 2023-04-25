Hurricanes cut Islanders’ lead to 3-2 and extend first-round series

Nelson’s goal stood out. He swung at the puck after it had struck Aho near the mouth and was falling to the ice, batting it past Antti Raanta near the post early in the second period for a wild score.

The Islanders trailed, 3-1, in the best-of-seven series, but staved off elimination by scoring the game’s first two goals and never trailing while playing in front of a rowdy crowd eager to see the Hurricanes become the first team to advance to this year’s second round.

Brock Nelson scored by knocking in an airborne puck that had bounced off the face of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho , and the New York Islanders added two goals that came off turnovers, beating the Hurricanes, 3-2, on Tuesday night and extending their first-round playoff series.

Advertisement

Pierre Engvall scored midway through the first period after getting a 1-on-1 shot at Raanta off Carolina’s failed clear, while Mathew Barzal took a turnover by Martin Necas the other way to beat Raanta late in the second for the 3-1 lead.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Ilya Sorokin weathered a strong first period from Carolina to finish with 34 saves as New York sent the series back to UBS Arena for Friday’s Game 6.

Aho — who exited to the locker room briefly after Nelson’s goal — and Paul Stastny scored for the Hurricanes, who were coming off a 5-2 win that ended an eight-game postseason road losing streak dating to 2021.

The Hurricanes certainly would’ve preferred to close this one out Tuesday on home ice considering how they’re grinding forward with an injury-depleted group of forwards — including top names like Andrei Svechnikov (season-ending knee injury) and Teuvo Teravainen (broken hand suffered in Game 2).

Aho’s score off a behind-the-net feed from Seth Jarvis cut the deficit to 3-2 midway through the third period. But the Hurricanes came up short on a night that included the Islanders successfully challenging a first-period put-away on Stefan Noesen’s one-timer for coming on an uncalled offsides as Carolina pushed into the zone with the man advantage.

Advertisement

Raanta finished with 19 saves, while Aho and defenseman Brent Burns both pinged the post on a frustrating night for the Hurricanes. And now, they’ll have to win on the road again to avoid a Game 7 at home Sunday.

Stars power past Wild to take 3-2 lead

Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had three assists for the second straight game and the Dallas Stars took a 3-2 first-round series lead over Minnesota.

Mason Marchment scored early in the second period and Ty Dellandrea added an empty-netter with 3:57 left for Dallas. Jake Oettinger had 27 saves in his second career playoff shutout.

Seguin’s fourth power-play goal of the series came only 2:22 into the game, eight seconds after Wild forward Marcus Foligno’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit on Radek Faksa.

The Stars will try to close out the first-round playoff series Friday night in Game 6 at Minnesota. The seventh game, if needed, would be Sunday in Dallas.

Justin Braun retires

Defenseman Justin Braun has decided to retire at age 36 after 13 NHL seasons. The NHL Alumni Association announced Braun’s retirement Monday, a week and a half after he played in Philadelphia’s season finale. Braun skated in 961 regular-season and playoff games with the San Jose Sharks, Flyers and New York Rangers. He was a key player for the Sharks when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, playing in all 24 games of their run and averaging more than 21 minutes of ice time.