Jarren Duran’s grand slam punctuates a bounce back for the Red Sox, and another for himself

But struggles in the years, days and months since followed Duran, and the share of disappointments, and even depression, for a youngster trying to live up to expectations followed him, too.

Duran was supposed to represent the new wave of talent. The new star in Boston that would lead this Red Sox team back to its glory. The proof that a contender could be constructed again with homegrown players, and ultimately, thrive. The team had already moved on from Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts, and Andrew Benintendi. Duran was supposed to be next.

BALTIMORE — Jarren Duran was labeled the Red Sox center fielder of the future heading into the 2021 season.

When Duran was called up in May of last year for what amounted to just a game he called his 2022 season “redemption.”

That didn’t happen. Parts of the fan base had given up on Duran, who became an afterthought before the injury to Trevor Story forced Kiké Hernández into the infield mix.

But Duran has made the most of his opportunities this year. That continued Tuesday evening at Camden Yards.

With the Sox leading the Orioles, 3-0, in the top of the third inning and the bases loaded, Duran scalded a grand slam to straightaway center. It seemingly put an early cap on an eventual 8-6 Red Sox win. For Duran, it was his first grand slam of his career, on a 3 for 4 night including a double and four RBIs.

All his hits were hard: a line drive double (99.4 mile-per-hour velocity) in the second, the grand slam in the third (107.8 m.p.h), and a single in the eighth (106.7 m.p.h).

Corey Kluber had a bounce-back start, going six innings and yielding just a run on a solo shot by Jorge Mateo.

The Orioles loaded the bases after second baseman Enmanuel Valdez mishandled a throw from Kaleb Ort on a comebacker. Cedric Mullins, the next batter, then belted a grand slam, making it a two-run game which forced Cora to go to his closer, Kenley Jansen, for the final two outs of the game.

