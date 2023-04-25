Jenn Medjid leads the way as BC women’s lacrosse heads into ACC tourney ranked fourth in the nation

The leading scorer for the Boston College women’s lacrosse team, currently ranked fourth in the nation, has “always had a knack for the net” as she says. When she was younger, she focused on refining her game.

When the ACC regular-season co-champion Eagles (13-3) take the field in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday for their ACC quarterfinal matchup against ninth-seeded Duke, Medjid will be in a position she didn’t expect when she committed to BC several years ago: leading her team as their two-time captain, their leading scorer, and as the fourth player in program history to reach 300 points.

“Definitely when I look back, I definitely didn’t think I would accomplish this much,” said the graduate- student attack. “I look back and am proud of myself.”

Medjid entered her graduate season having already accomplished a lot: All-ACC honors in both her junior and senior years, ACC All-Academic honors, and a USA Lacrosse Second Team All-American. She was third in the conference and seventh in the nation i during the 2022 season with 74 goals. Medjid ended the year with 102 total points.

However, her accomplishments last year took a back seat to her BC teammate Charlotte North. Widely considered the best women’s college lacrosse player ever, North ended her career by winning her second Tewaaraton Award as the top American player and setting the NCAA goal-scoring record with 358.

There was a lot for Medjid to live up to this season. Not only would she need to maintain or increase her scoring pace to make up for North’s graduation, the second year of her captainship would involve the Eagles being doubted by their opponents in a way they hadn’t been in years.

Those opponents didn’t realize that Medjid and the Eagles can never be counted out.

Early-season losses to Northwestern and North Carolina (the team that defeated BC in last May’s national title game) didn’t knock the Eagles down. They only got stronger as the season continued. On April 8, they came back from being down, 11-7, with just under 11 minutes remaining to edge No. 8 Notre Dame, 12-11. Medjid’s fourth goal of the game tied the score with 2:30 left before Cassidy Weeks combined with her sister Courtney to win it.

“Notre Dame is always a strong team, but to come back from down four goals was big,” said Medjid. “There are a lot of teams that would not have been able to do that. They would have been defeated, but we weren’t.”

Just last Thursday, BC did it again, scoring five goals in the last 8:14 to give then top-ranked Syracuse its first loss of the season, 17-16. Assisting on Cassidy Weeks’s game-tying goal with 2:43 left, Medjid added three goals in the upset.

Medjid never gives up, and she is inspiring her teammates to do the same, both in her play and in her leadership.

“What’s been fun to watch as the season goes on is not only does she lead by example, she’s been more vocal as a leader,” said 11-year BC coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein.

What powers the Eagles, especially late this season, is their unity. The quest to continue at the level of play they have become famous for is truly a team effort.

Medjid may be the leading scorer, but when the stakes are high, every player is chipping in.

Some games it’s the Weeks sisters leading the way, while in the statement-making Syracuse victory, it was sophomore Mckenna Davis, a Western New York native who tallied four goals against the team she grew up watching.

Junior Belle Smith, who has 39 goals and 25 assists this season, has been a constant presence as well.

Defensively, the Eagles are holding opponents to just 23.3 shots per game, and both graduate student Rachel Hall and freshman Shea Dolce are seeing time in goal. Everyone is contributing.

“Unity is our best asset,” said Medjid. “It is not just one unit. We are playing better as a team. There is a really strong culture here. There is a family-like culture and it starts with our coaches, and it shows both on the field on game day and off it.”

Another asset is their relentlessness, which has been on display of late. It will come in handy against Duke (8-9), a tough team getting substantial contributions from Needham’s Lexi Schmalz, who has scored three or more goals in five of her last seven games.

Buoyed by last Thursday’s result against Syracuse, Medjid believes BC can ride the momentum to more ACC success.

“How we practice and prepare will be important,” said Medjid. “The ACC is just so tough and anyone can win on any day.”

But if her teammates continue to take their cues from their captain, preparation won’t be an issue.

“[Medjid] is constantly seeking improvement, holding herself and others accountable,” said Walker-Weinstein. “Her devotion to the program is one of the reasons we have had sustainable success.”