Perhaps looking ahead, Revolution struggle in victory over Hartford of USL

Hartford (1-4-2 overall), tied for 18th place in USL, gave a poised performance and came close to taking the lead in the opening half.

But the Revolution struggled to take a 2-1 victory over Hartford, defender Dave Romney converting the deciding goal off a Carles Gil cross in the 76th minute at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution (7-1-2 in all competitions) advanced to a fourth-round match, scheduled May 9 or 10.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution might have considered Tuesday’s US Open Cup match against Hartford Athletic a warm-up for their next MLS date, a first-place showdown against FC Cincinnati Saturday.

The Revolution opened the scoring as Justin Rennicks made a near post run onto Damian Rivera’s corner kick, glancing a header off goalkeeper Richard Sanchez’s hands to open the scoring in the 13th minute. A long pass from left back Ben Sweat to Rivera on the right wing set up the corner.

Former MLS forward Antoine Hoppenot equalized off a Prince Saydee cross in the 53d minute, finishing back post off a breakaway as Saydee raced past Christian Makoun and Sweat on the right wing.

The Revolution added Gil, Emmanuel Boateng, and starting defenders Brandon Bye and Romney in the 70th minute. And the changes soon paid off, as Romney finished point-blank off a Gil cross.

The Revolution nearly fell behind in the opening half, as Saydee hit the crossbar (seventh minute). Hartford rallied late in the half and had a chance to equalize as an attempted Makoun clearance bounced off Omar Gonzalez and hit the left post (39th).

Another starting defender, Andrew Farrell, entered as a midfielder in the 86th minute as the Revolution closed things out in a 3-5-2 alignment.

The Revolution improved to 4-0-0 in US Open Cup games at Gillette and 10-1-0 in US Open Cup games in Foxborough.