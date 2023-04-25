Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reach $106.75M, 8-year deal

Three people with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press that it’s an eight-year deal worth at least $106.75 million, the most lucrative in the history of the franchise. A formal announcement is expected Wednesday.

Cherington backed up his promise by giving outfielder Bryan Reynolds the largest contract in club history.

Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington has spent more than four years methodically overhauling the organization from the bottom up, relentlessly stockpiling prospects through three straight last-place finishes in the NL Central and promising the club would have the financial resources to invest at the major-league level when the timing was right.

The agreement was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It marks a somewhat of a turnaround for the soft-spoken Reynolds, who quietly requested a trade in December. Cherington insisted the team was willing to do what it takes to keep Reynolds in the fold for the long term, and both sides made steady progress toward an agreement in recent weeks, with Reynolds talking multiple times with team owner Bob Nutting.

“Let’s ride,” Reynolds posted in typically brief fashion on Instagram shortly after he and the team agreed to terms on Tuesday.

The new contract includes a $2 million signing bonus, a club option for 2031 that could make the agreement worth $104.75 million over nine seasons and a limited six-team no-trade clause.

It’s the latest bit of good news for the Pirates, who are off to a 16-7 start heading into a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday night. Reynolds is not expected to play in the opener, remaining out after being placed on the bereavement list on Sunday.

Cubs place OF Cody Bellinger on the paternity list

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the paternity list, as Bellinger and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on Sunday, a baby girl.

The 27-year-old Bellinger is off to a strong start in his first year with Chicago, batting .300 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 21 games. The 2019 NL MVP finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs in December.

The Cubs also recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa. He was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against San Diego.

Mets make fashion statement of Scherzer’s `sweat and rosin’

The New York Mets have turned Max Scherzer’s suspension into a fashion statement.

With the team just back from a West Coast trip, new Mets T-shirts that read “Sweat and Rosin” showed up in the clubhouse before New York’s series opener against Washington.

One rested on reliever Tommy Hunter’s chair, right next to Scherzer’s locker.

“I don’t know who brought ‘em in, how they got there,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “I’m not in the T-shirt policing business — but I could be.”

Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball last week following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand while pitching in a game at Dodger Stadium.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner insisted the substance umpires found too sticky was simply his sweat mixed with rosin — a legal substance for pitchers, if applied properly.

Scherzer initially challenged the suspension but dropped his appeal hours later, saying the Mets urged him to accept it and that was the best move for the team. He also said he wouldn’t win the appeal.