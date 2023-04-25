Game 25: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

It was a promising start for the Red Sox Monday night as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in their series opener with the Orioles heading into the bottom of the third.

They would fail to score again over the final six innings, and Chris Sale could not hold the lead, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk in five innings to take the 5-4 loss. Aside from his win over the Twins last week, Sale has allowed 20 earned runs in 17 innings over four starts.

Baltimore has now won 11 of 13 and will be going for eight in a row Tuesday night. Trying to turn the tide will be Corey Kluber, who will take the mound for the Red Sox and is still in search of his first win with the team