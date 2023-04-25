Game 25: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

It was a promising start for the Red Sox Monday night as they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in their series opener with the Orioles heading into the bottom of the third.
They would fail to score again over the final six innings, and Chris Sale could not hold the lead, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk in five innings to take the 5-4 loss. Aside from his win over the Twins last week, Sale has allowed 20 earned runs in 17 innings over four starts.
Baltimore has now won 11 of 13 and will be going for eight in a row Tuesday night. Trying to turn the tide will be Corey Kluber, who will take the mound for the Red Sox and is still in search of his first win with the team
Lineups
RED SOX (12-12): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (0-4, 8.50 ERA)
ORIOLES (15-7): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Time: 6:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Bradish: Christian Arroyo 3-5, Triston Casas 1-3, Rafael Devers 6-13, Jarren Duran 0-3, Kiké Hernández 3-11, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Raimel Tapia 0-7, Alex Verdugo 5-13, Connor Wong 0-2
Orioles vs. Kluber: Adam Frazier 1-2, Austin Hays 4-19, Gunnar Henderson 0-0, Jorge Mateo 5-14, James McCann 1-18, Ryan McKenna 2-4, Ryan Mountcastle 5-23, Cedric Mullins 8-25, Ryan O’Hearn 2-7, Adley Rutschman 4-13, Anthony Santander 8-19, Ramón Urías 7-15, Terrin Vavra 0-3
Stat of the day: The Orioles have won seven in a row, having limited their opponents to 11 runs in that span.
Notes: Kluber has a 6-5 record and a 4.26 ERA in 17 career starts against the Orioles. In his last outing, Kluber gave up seven runs, including two home runs, in five innings of a 10-4 loss to Minnesota last Wednesday. He walked two, hit two batters and struck out four. … Bradish has made five career starts against the Red Sox and is 0-3 with a 7.54 ERA. He pitched six scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Nationals last Wednesday, allowing five hits, striking out six and walking one. … The Red Sox have come from behind in 9 of their 12 wins, most in MLB. … The Sox are 8-0 when leading after six innings, and are one of two teams in MLB without a blown save this season (6 for 6), joining the Marlins, who are 5 for 5.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.