Ryan Soderquist steps down as Bentley men’s hockey coach

Bentley men’s hockey coach Ryan Soderquist announced that he is stepping down after 21 years leading the program.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the head coach of the Bentley Falcons hockey program,” Soderquist said in a statement released by the university. “I am immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved.”

Soderquist, 46, went 277-377-85, and was a three-time conference coach of the year (2009 and 2012 for Atlantic Hockey, and 2003 for MAAC). For most of his tenure, the team played at the John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown before the school opened Bentley Arena in 2017.