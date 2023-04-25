In the secondary, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo has things covered

Ringo has the size, strength, and speed teams covet in one-on-one defenders. That exceptional blend of skills will give coaches the flexibility to match him up against pass catchers of all shapes and sizes.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 207-pound muscular cornerback was a cornerstone of Georgia’s secondary the last two seasons, laying the foundation for surefire success at the NFL level.

Ringo can play effective press coverage, jamming receivers on the perimeter, redirecting and pinning them on the outside to use the sideline to his advantage.

He also can play the speed game, flipping his hips fluidly and staying in fast receivers’ pockets on deep routes. Ringo turns his head and effectively tracks the ball before leaping and either snatching or deflecting it away.

Advertisement

Ringo plays an aggressive style, and that can lead to some big plays and, by the same token, some big missteps; he was flagged for pass interference five times in 2022.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

“I feel like, as a corner, you have to be a fearless-type person,” Ringo said at the Scouting Combine. “I feel like it’s high-risk/high-reward, of course. As a corner, going out there and knowing that you have to have the utmost confidence in yourself. If you take one wrong step, it could possibly be a touchdown. Just coming out there with that swagger and just believing in yourself and having the utmost confidence every single time you step out on that field.”

A prep star in football and track, he was forced to sit his freshman year at Georgia because of shoulder surgery. He came back with a vengeance, however, playing in 30 games with 27 starts over the last two campaigns, both of which ended with the Bulldogs hoisting the FBS national championship trophy.

Ringo amassed 76 tackles, 19 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions for Georgia. Of those picks, three came against Bryce Young, Will Levis, and Hendon Hooker, all of whom are expected to be plucked in the first round of this week’s NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ringo, who has worked with former NFL standout corner Richard Sherman, excelled on special teams coverage units as a gunner and jammer.

The Patriots, who have a history of developing young cornerbacks, could use more depth at the position, and Ringo’s versatility — he could possibly see time at safety — could be a nice fit.

Here’s a look at some of the top defensive backs available in the draft:

Christian Gonzalez, Oregon. Projected round: 1.

Tall, lanky, and rangy, the 6-1, 197-pound Gonzalez is a terrific one-one-one cover corner who didn’t need much help over the top ... Has speed to burn (ran a 4.38 40 at the Scouting Combine) and the strength to jam receivers (and gunners on punt coverage) ... Will need to add a little bulk ... Played 30 games (all starts) in three seasons, the first two with Colorado (18) before his breakout year with the Ducks ... Collected 50 tackles with 11 passes defensed and 4 interceptions ... Fun fact: His father Hector was a 6-9 basketball player at Texas-El Paso and competed professionally in his native Colombia.

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois. Projected round: 1.

Went from unrecruited (he didn’t play football until his junior year in high school) to one of the top corners in the FBS ... Started the last 29 games for the Illini, with 126 tackles, 30 passes defensed, and 5 picks ... At 5-11, 181, he’ll need more muscle, but that won’t be a problem ... Versatility is a plus, as he played perimeter and slot corner ... Strong presnap reads; he isn’t fooled often ... Fun fact: Allowed just one pass of 20-plus yards in 2022.

Advertisement

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State. Projected round: 1.

Possesses exceptional size (6-2, 193) and strength for a corner ... His father, Joey Sr., played 13 NFL seasons as a linebacker, and Patriots fans know him well from his Steeler and Dolphin days, when he was often Public Enemy No. 1 ... Joey Jr. hits just like Pops ... Played exclusively on the boundary in his 35 games with the Nittany Lions ... Fun fact: Didn’t give up a single touchdown in 2022 and allowed only 9 catches on 26 targets in man coverage.

Brian Branch, Alabama. Projected round: 1.

The top-ranked safety in a comparatively weak class, the 5-11, 190-pounder offers excellent versatility to play free or strong safety and nickel back ... Posted 90 tackles, including 19.5 for a loss, and 2 picks in 2022 ... Has outstanding instincts and was rarely (if ever) caught flat-footed ... To play his aggressive style at the NFL level, he’ll need to add some muscle; he will ... Disguises blitzes well (had 4 sacks) ... Fun fact: Had two career punt returns — a muff and a 68-yard TD.

Advertisement

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M. Projected round: 2-3.

Similar to Branch, can play a variety of positions in the secondary ... Possesses excellent athleticism and tackling technique. He’ll lower the boom from either safety spot ... Won’t get caught up in the wash; Johnson sifts through traffic effectively and finds the ball ... The 6-1, 198-pounder has the frame to add more size and strength ... Fun fact: Collected 234 tackles and 1,531 receiving yards in high school.

Best of the rest: Deonte Banks (CB), Maryland; DJ Turner (CB), Michigan; Emmanuel Forbes (CB), Mississippi State; Jordan Battle (S), Alabama; Ji’Ayir Brown (S), Penn State; Quan Martin (S), Illinois.

NFL Draft positional analysis

▪ Defensive line: Pitt defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado says he is no longer raw, but ready

▪ Running back: Some NFL team will get a dynamo in Texas A&M running back Devon Achane

▪ Quarterback: East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers could be the QB the Patriots need (for other reasons)

▪ Linebacker: Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o spells trouble for ball carriers

▪ Wide receiver: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston will be a big target in the NFL Draft

▪ Tight ends: In a loaded tight end class, Darnell Washington’s combination of size, strength, and athleticism sets him apart

▪ Offensive linemen: Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright checks a lot of Patriots boxes

▪ Defensive backs: In the secondary, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo has things covered

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.