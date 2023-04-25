Violence in Sudan cuts through US-brokered cease-fire

In pockets across Khartoum, residents reported low-flying warplanes and loud blasts near their homes. Many had hoped for a quieter day that would allow them to gain access to food and water or to flee the city altogether. Countries including Britain, France, and Turkey took advantage of the pause in fighting, however spotty, to conduct risky evacuations of their citizens.

A US-brokered cease-fire in Sudan appeared to be on shaky ground Tuesday as gunfire and loud explosions erupted in Khartoum, the capital, threatening continued efforts by thousands of people to flee a conflict that has ripped through Africa’s third-largest nation for more than a week.

“Yes, definitely, they are still fighting,” said Musab Abdalhadi, 27, a Khartoum resident who lives in the city’s Al-Zuhour neighborhood and who spoke over the din of military clashes in the background.

The clashes came just hours after the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, announced that the warring parties — the Sudanese army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — had agreed to a 72-hour nationwide cease-fire. During the pause, the United States had hoped to engage with other countries on a peace process that would permanently end the hostilities.

By Tuesday evening, two residents reached by phone in the capital reported that the shooting in their neighborhood had slowed. Others said they were still hearing intermittent gunfire. Many said it was still too risky to leave their homes. The paramilitary force also accused the army of attacking its positions near the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The spotty truce was the latest in a series of attempted cease-fires since violence erupted April 15 — although a respite in violence during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday allowed for the evacuation of diplomatic personnel from the country.

The conflict has upended life in Sudan, with at least 459 people killed and more than 4,000 others wounded, according to the World Health Organization, as the two generals vie for control of the country.

Amid all of this, foreign governments have been evacuating their embassy officials and citizens through airlifts or through long convoys by road to Egypt or a port on the Red Sea.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain announced a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders out of Sudan using military flights, with priority given to older and sick people and to families with children. Sunak’s announcement came after many British nationals expressed frustration that they or their loved ones had not been evacuated, even as other countries revealed plans to repatriate both their diplomatic staffs and citizens.

For now, civilians in Sudan said that they remained in danger.

In the capital and beyond, tens of thousands of people have fled their homes for neighboring cities and poured into neighboring countries, including Chad, Egypt, and South Sudan. Buses carrying evacuees are lining up at Sudan’s northern border with Egypt.

But even after reaching safety, many are finding it hard to afford basic goods and services.

In Wad Madani, Sudan, a city about 100 miles southeast of Khartoum where thousands have arrived, prices had jumped 40 percent to 100 percent, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council. Bottles of water were selling at double the usual price, fuel was being touted at a 1,600 percent markup on the black market, and the rent of a one-bedroom apartment had spiked to $67 to $100 per night, the refugee council said.

In the western Sudanese region of Darfur, the looting of aid agencies and the burning of houses continued, leading to large-scale displacement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.

Health care facilities were also damaged in the clashes. On Tuesday, the WHO cited the Sudanese Health Ministry in saying that more than one-third of the medical facilities in the country were not functional. In Khartoum alone, an estimated 219,000 pregnant women are unable to seek antenatal or postnatal care, according to the United Nations Population Fund, including 24,000 who are expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

And Tuesday, the WHO representative in Sudan warned of a high risk of biological hazard after one of the warring sides seized a major laboratory in Khartoum. Speaking to reporters on video, the representative, Nima Saeed Abid, declined to specify which group had taken over the facility, but he said that they had kicked out technicians from the lab, which holds samples of poliovirus, measles, and other hazardous materials.

In Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city across the Nile, several homes were destroyed by shelling Tuesday, residents said, and a hospital was hit by artillery fire in the early hours of the day.

“We were hoping for the cease-fire to be enforced by both sides,” said Gasim Amin Oshi, a resident of the city. “But unfortunately, because we know them, because we know their history, they never keep their word.”