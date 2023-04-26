Justice itself is on trial in these excellent new podcasts, each revolving around decades-old crimes.

If I’m multitasking while listening to a podcast — inspecting the avocados at Trader Joe’s, reading e-mails, doomscrolling Twitter — I’m probably not super invested in it. I’m listening, but not listening . I do it a lot with interview shows like “ WTF ” or “ Rockonteurs .” It’s someone else’s conversation; I’m just eavesdropping. I’m more engaged when listening to narrative podcasts, but I still get distracted sometimes and have to backtrack. Only rarely does a podcast make me drop what I’m doing and listen . Here are two new ones that did.

This is one of the smartest, most provocative podcasts I’ve heard in a while. Written and narrated by Yohance Lacour, “You Didn’t See Nothin” tells the story of Lenard Clark, a Black, 13-year-old boy in Chicago who was beaten into a coma by three white teenagers in 1997.

Advertisement

Lacour was in his early 20s at the time, an aspiring journalist, playwright, and pot dealer. He wrote stories about the attack for his neighborhood newspaper, in part because he thought the media and some in the Black community focused too quickly on racial harmony and reconciliation instead of identifying and punishing the perpetrators. (Eventually, two of the attackers — Michael Kwidzinski and Victor Jasas — were sentenced to probation, while the third, Frank Caruso Jr., was convicted of aggravated battery and a hate crime, but served barely two years in prison.)

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In this seven-episode podcast, produced by USG Audio and the Invisible Institute, Lacour revisits what went down that day and talks to (or tries to) all the relevant parties. He not only unspools Clark’s story — he survived but suffered brain damage — but shares his own, which includes a 10-year stint in federal prison for drug dealing. What makes “You Didn’t See Nothin” so compelling is its authenticity. Lacour is real: He’s wise, honest, and outraged at what happened to a Black kid just riding around on his bike. (Clark ventured into the predominantly white neighborhood of Bridgeport because he needed air in his tires, and air was free there but cost money where he lived.)

Advertisement

Lacour, now a leather craftsman and sneaker designer, is a natural storyteller whose deep baritone makes listening to “You Didn’t See Nothin” a pleasure. (Some voices sound better than others on podcasts, and Lacour’s is one of them.) Also, the production of the pod, with a mix of well-chosen archival audio, informal interviews, and narration, is stellar, and the 30-minute episodes aren’t overlong. You should listen.

“Bear Brook” is hosted by Jason Moon. NPR New Hampshire

“Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story”

I was a big fan of “Bear Brook,” the 2018 investigative podcast produced by New Hampshire Public Radio about a very complex, very cold case and how, using genetic genealogy, it was finally solved.

The just-released second season, again hosted and meticulously reported by NHPR’s Jason Moon, is about the murder in 1988 of a 36-year-old New Hampshire woman named Sharon Johnson, and why — and on what basis — Jason Carroll has spent 30-plus years in prison for it.

Although two other men were also charged with Johnson’s murder, Carroll was the only one convicted, largely as a result of a taped confession he gave after intense, hours-long, and mostly-unrecorded questioning by police — including his own mother, who was a cop. (If that sounds weird, just wait til you hear the part that was recorded.)

Advertisement

Moon isn’t emphatically saying Carroll, who was 19 at the time, didn’t kill Johnson, but he does spotlight serious red flags in the state’s case and the role played by a particular veteran detective whose conduct in the case is the reason one of the accused was acquitted.

The episode focused on false confessions — how and why they occur — is especially interesting and relevant, but Moon is appropriately skeptical about whether that’s what happened here.

“Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story” is produced by the Document team, NHPR’s long-form narrative journalism project.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.