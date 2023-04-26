Lizzy McAlpine sings about heartbreak but says ‘We still look for love and need that’

Now with more than 17.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify , she’s in the production stage of her third studio album and heading to House of Blues Monday.

From adorable songs about falling in love like “ Pancakes for Dinner ” on “Give Me a Minute” to songs detailing heart-wrenching relationship endings like “ceilings” on her latest album, “ Five Seconds Flat ,” she is uncovering her voice. And, recently, a songwriter dedicated to telling stories spanning the emotional range of relationship beginnings, middles, and endings has found love, too.

Since her first album, “ Give Me a Minute ,” dropped in August 2020, 23-year-old singer-songwriter and former Berklee student Lizzy McAlpine has been changing and evolving her sound in the indie, pop, and alternative realm.

In a Zoom interview with the Globe, McAlpine discussed working on her viral “ceilings” music video with her boyfriend, the pain of and longing for love, and bringing her producer to tears with “chemtrails.”

Lizzy McAlpine will perform at House of Blues on May 1. Caity Krone

Q. How has your music has evolved since “Give Me a Minute”?

A. It’s definitely evolved in a big way. “Give Me a Minute” was my first foray into what I wanted my sound to sound like. And then “Five Seconds Flat” was trying to stay as far away from that as possible and go in a completely different direction just to try something. I was really just trying to figure out who I am as an artist. And now I’m making music that feels way more authentic to myself, which is exciting.

Q. “ceilings” is beautiful but so heartbreaking. What went into writing it?

A. I really just wrote it about a relationship. I was in London for three months. I kind of ended the relationship, and then dipped. It’s really just a reflection on that relationship and how good it felt when it was good and realizing/remembering that it is over.

Q. Tell me about your boyfriend, Michael Hanano, and filming the music video with him.

A. That music video was a long day. It was like a 15-, 16-hour day. It was cool to have him be a part of that and be a part of my world because he’s not an artist, so he’s never been the subject of a music video, but it was fun.

Q. Tell me about the last lines of the album from “orange show speedway,” “When you’re racing head first towards something that’ll kill you in five seconds flat/When I’m racing head first towards everything that I want back.”

A. That was one of the last songs that I wrote for the record, and I was really struggling to come up with the title. And then we were going through all the lyrics on the album and came to that song. And it just made so much sense to me, because the whole concept of the record is that even though love hurts and can be horrible and awful and feel like your heart is being ripped in half, we still search for it. We still look for love and need that. So even though it could hurt really badly, I still want it. And I feel like those lines really summed that up.

Q. “orange show speedway” brings up nostalgic feelings even for listeners who weren’t there. What made you want to write about this moment, and why did you make it the last song on the album?

A. A summer before the album came out, I went to this festival at the Orange Show Speedway [in Southern California]. I was there with my two close friends, and it was just a really fun experience. Me and my friend made a voice memo — the one that is in the song — but it was a way longer voice memo. I do these things where I record myself talking to myself — “voice memo diaries.” And I just made one with her while we were there. That festival reminded me so much of my ex, because when we first started dating in high school, we went to a festival that looked basically exactly like that. And everyone at that festival looked like him, and it was just crazy. I was feeling like I stepped back in time a little bit, so I just I wrote it about all those things being in a different place.

Q. Was there a particular reason that it was the last song on the album?

A. It felt like full circle, because the only two songs about that particular ex on the album are the first one [”doomsday”] and the last one. And I like how you only hear the title of the album in the last two lines.

Q. What was your process writing “chemtrails” [a white trail left in the sky after an aircraft] about your late father and processing grief through music?

A. Yeah, so me and Philip [Etherington] and Ehren [Ebbage], the two producers of the album, we were working in Oregon in Ehren’s studio, and I was feeling really frustrated, and nothing was happening, and I had no ideas, and I was like, “Just give me a second.” They all went inside, and I stayed in the studio. I sat at the piano, and I just wrote “chemtrails.” It just came out of me. And I showed it to Ehren and Philip when I came back in. And Ehren has a daughter, and he was just sitting there crying.

On every album, I try to have one song that’s about my dad. He passed on the 13th, and “Give Me a Minute” came out on the 13th, and the 13th song is about him, which I did not do any of that intentionally, it just happened that way. And after I realized that I was like okay, now every 13th track on every album that I ever make will be about my dad.

Q. Your stops in Boston tend to sell out quickly. What is it like performing here?

A. It’s really fun. The last show that I played there was right across the street from the last show that I had played as a student at Berklee. I was like, “That’s insane.”

Interview was edited and condensed.

LIZZY MCALPINE

House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., May 1, 7 p.m. Only resale tickets available. livenation.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.