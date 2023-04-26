Maine’s beloved ‘Valentine’s Day Bandit’ has been posthumously unmasked

It’s been a beloved tradition, and a midwinter salve for a city that gets brutally cold and windy that time of year.

Every year without fail, pieces of paper bearing the bright red shapes would materialize on shop windows the morning of Feb. 14. Larger ones would be seen dangling from apartment high rises, outside buildings like the Portland Public Library , or on monuments like Fort Gorges in Casco Bay.

For more than four decades, posters and large banners of hearts have mysteriously popped up throughout Portland, Maine, on Valentine’s Day.

But who, exactly, was responsible for the annual public display of affection has been a well-kept secret all this time. Its mastermind has been widely known only by the nickname the “Valentine’s Day Bandit.”

Until now.

Family and friends revealed this week that the person behind the long-running caper was the late Kevin Fahrman, a big-hearted photographer who lived just north of the city in Falmouth. Loved ones say he made it his life’s work to give as much as he could to those around him, whether they were a friend or stranger.

Fahrman died on Thursday, April 20. He was 67.

Family and friends say Kevin Fahrman was Portland's beloved "Valentine's Day Bandit," who secretly put up posters of hearts around town for 40 years. He died last week. Sierra Fahrman

“Kevin was one of those human beings that gets lots of rewards from sharing love; sharing and spreading positive energy and good deeds,” said Rachel Guthrie, a longtime friend who worked with him at Southern Maine Community College, where Fahrman taught communications and new media classes. “It felt good to him to spread love.”

Guthrie said Fahrman first got involved with a friend’s efforts to clandestinely place hearts around Portland in 1976, before taking over the project himself three years later.

He then worked with a collective of people — all of whom want to remain anonymous — to secretly place hearts in public spaces, she said. (She insisted she is not one of them).

“I certainly won’t say any names,” Guthrie said.

Fahrman’s wife, Patti Urban, first became aware of the so-called “Valentine’s Day Bandit” in the mid-’90s, when she showed up to work in the city’s Old Port neighborhood and “there were hearts everywhere.”

“It was so adorable,” Urban said.

When she started dating Fahrman a few years later, and learned about his heart-spreading alter-ego, she was “blown away.”

“And of course, it was endearing,” she said.

He told her that helping distribute the hearts in Portland his first year living there in 1976, and seeing them line the streets, made him fall in love with the city. He wanted others to have the same experience.

When he proposed to her in 2001, she said, he filled their apartment with hearts that spelled out, “Marry me!”

She said yes.

In the years that followed, Urban watched as her husband planned and executed his anonymous Valentine’s Day scheme each year.

A Feb. 14, 2017 photo shows a banner with a heart at Fort Gorges in Portland, Maine. The man responsible for the annual displays has been identified by family and friends as 67-year-old Kevin Fahrman, who died last week. Ben McCanna/Associated Press

He sustained a few injuries along the way, as he navigated the snow-covered streets of Portland long after most of the city had gone to bed, posting as many hearts as he and his close-knit group of companions could without getting caught.

“He was a big guy, and he fell really hard many times, slipping on mounds of snow trying to get one up a little higher,” Urban said. “It’s cold, and you couldn’t put tape on windows with gloves on, so he’d come home with damn near frostbitten fingers in the middle of the night, and then pretty much sleep through the next day.”

Many — even those close to him — are learning about his capers for the first time. But few were surprised to find out that the lovable prank was Fahrman’s handiwork, given his other exploits in life.

They’ve recalled how he often put his photography talents to use by taking wedding pictures or family photos for those who couldn’t afford them — and refusing to accept payment. Students and colleagues who have posted online about him also said he was exceptionally patient and generous with his time, and inspired many to pursue their passion for the arts.

A line he repeated often, Urban said, was “It’s all good.”

“If he gave something away, he felt like it was ‘all good.’ And it would come back to us in some way,” she said.

In the days since his passing, hearts have been popping up across Maine in his memory, including all over his neighborhood, the college where he worked, and throughout Portland.

On Monday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills posted a photo to Instagram of one of the hearts displayed on the Blaine House, the governor’s official residence in Augusta.

“Thank you for all you have done to spread joy and love across Maine,” she wrote in a message addressed to Fahrman. “We will miss you.”

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder also shared her condolences for the anonymous local icon.

“The Valentine’s Day bandit has given so much to the Portland community,” Snyder told the Associated Press. “His gift of love was anticipated by so many each February.”

Despite Fahrman’s passing, loved ones said plans were already in motion to keep the tradition going next year, and for many more to come.

“I’m sure it’s going to continue, because it has to,” Urban said. “I hope people remember how important it is to pay it forward and to be kind. Do it for him.”

Pastor Larry Weeks prays with Amy Anderson after applying ashes to her forehead in Monument Square in Portland, Maine on Feb. 14, 2018. The so-called Valentine's Day bandit, responsible for posting hundreds of simple red hearts in the city, has been identified by friends and family as 67-year-old Kevin Fahrman, who died last week. Gregory Rec/Associated Press

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com.