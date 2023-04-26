Peri Gilpin to join ‘Frasier’ reboot

Now here’s a welcome bit of news: Peri Gilpin will reprise her role as Roz Doyle in the Paramount+ reboot of “Frasier,” in which the title character — mirabile dictu — returns to Boston.

Peri Gilpin (right, as Roz Doyle, with Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane) was an important member of the topnotch cast of "Frasier" when the sitcom ran from 1993 to 2004 on NBC.

Gilpin was an important member of the topnotch cast of the NBC sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2004 and starred Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, a pompous-but-likable dispenser of psychiatric advice in a call-in radio show in Seattle.

Roz was Frasier’s take-no-guff producer, and she had a way of bringing him down to earth. By the end of the series, Roz had risen to the position of station manager.

Gilpin’s appearances on the revival will apparently be as a guest star, not a series regular. Bebe Neuwirth has also agreed to reprise her role as Lilith Sternin, she of the uninflected monotone, Frasier’s hilariously impassive ex-wife.

“Frasier” was, of course, a spinoff from “Cheers,” set in a Boston bar, where Grammer originated the character of Frasier. Racking up a remarkable 37 Emmys during its run, “Frasier” ranks as one of the most successful spinoffs in television history. The reboot is expected to debut later this year.

John Mahoney, who brought so much to “Frasier” with his portrayal of Martin Crane, the crusty ex-cop father of Frasier and Niles, died in 2018. One of my favorite memories from my stint covering the TV beat for the Globe is the time I and other reporters interviewed the “Frasier” cast on the show’s soundstage in Los Angeles, and Mahoney invited me to sit in Martin’s ratty old green chair. It was surprisingly comfortable. No wonder Martin cherished that chair.

David Hyde Pierce, who portrayed Frasier’s persnickety brother Niles, and Jane Leeves, who played Daphne, Martin’s caregiver (and eventually Niles’s wife), decided against joining the Paramount+ revival.

In mid-February, Grammer said on the “Today” show that “Frasier is going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn’t feel like he had quite made it, where he left with his tail between his legs a little bit. He wants to feel like he’s conquered it again. He had such high hopes for Boston in his life. Fell in love, fell in love again, got divorced, had a child.”

“There’s a lot going on in his life now,” Grammer added. “It’s pointing him back home.”

Unresolved issues with his son Freddy, who dropped out of college to become a fireman, might be one of the things “going on in his life.” According to Deadline, “If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.”

Playing Freddy will be Jack Cutmore-Scott, a London-born Harvard grad who got his start on Boston stages. In 2010, when he was cast in the title role of Joe Orton’s “Entertaining Mr. Sloane” at Boston’s Publick Theatre, director Eric C. Engel described Cutmore-Scott as “probably the most talented undergraduate I’ve seen come through since Matt Damon.”

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.