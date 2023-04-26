Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond





SCREAMING FEMALES “Desire Pathway,” the latest album from these New Jersey DIY stalwarts, opens in an unexpected way — with a wobbly synth — before shape-shifting into a scorching rock record led by the powerful shredding and commanding yelp of guitarist-vocalist Marissa Paternoster. April 29, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

RAVYN LENAE Last year, this Chicago-based singer-songwriter released her debut album, “Hypnos,” which has the assured curiosity of a musician who’s been honing her craft for years; its exploratory take on R&B touches on neo-Quiet Storm (the Steve Lacy collaboration “Skin Tight”), spaced-out synth-soul (“Lullabye”), and glitchy revenge jams (“Venom”). She also performs at Mass MoCA in North Adams on April 28. April 30, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

KNITTING This Montreal foursome makes knotty, fuzzed-out guitar rock with idiosyncratic hooks and plainspoken vocals. May 2, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country









WILLIE NELSON BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE Willie Nelson named his last memoir “roll me up and smoke me when I die,” but one wonders whether that opportunity will ever present itself, since he shows no signs of departing (or even slowing down). Saturday, Greg Klyma and friends will celebrate the ponytailed one’s 90th birthday by dipping into his 60-plus years of prolific music-making. April 29, 7 p.m. $20. The Burren, 247 Elm St, Somerville. 617-776-6896. www.burren.com

DUMB BLONDE: THE SONGS OF DOLLY PARTON Tader Shipley and Maxfield Anderson present a tribute to another country icon, and one who’s been around for almost as long as Willie. The show, which “takes you through Dolly’s lifelong journey,” has an element of the theatrical to it that is utterly apropos, considering its subject. May 1, 8 p.m. $22. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679. www.passim.org

ABBIE GARDNER The title of Abbie Gardner’s latest release is a perfect description of what she’s about: “Dobrosinger.” She’s a formidable singer and player, whether on her own or with Red Molly, the band of which she is a part. Her Thursday appearance continues this spring’s strong 2nd SHIFT music series. May 4, 8 p.m. $20. Charles River Museum, 154 Moody St., Waltham. www.charlesrivermuseum.org/second-shift-music-series

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues





AARDVARK JAZZ ORCHESTRA’S 50th ANNUAL SPRING CONCERT The venerable and vital Boston-based big band continues its golden anniversary season by paying tribute to jazz Prometheans Mary Lou Williams, John Coltrane, and, on his birthday, Duke Ellington. April 29, 7:30 p.m. $20. Church of the Covenant, 67 Newbury St. www.aardvarkjazz.com

www.mandorlamusic.net/AJO.php

JOE LOVANO MEETS BERKLEE WORLD STRINGS The eminent tenor saxophonist’s trio will be accompanied by the 24-piece Berklee World Strings (directed by Eugene Friesen), in a concert featuring new arrangements of Lovano originals and four pieces from Stan Getz’s groundbreaking 1961 album, “Focus,” composed and arranged by Eddie Sauter. May 2, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Berklee Performance Center. 617-747-2261, www.berklee.edu/BPC

ANDREW GRAVEL & FRIENDS The soulful singer-songwriter and guitarist is best known as leader of the Gravel Project. For this gig, he and friends will perform original tunes and classics by such artists as the Allman Brothers, Jimi Hendrix, and Kings B.B., Albert, and Freddie. May 4, 7 p.m. No cover. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Acclaimed pianist Seong-Jin Cho takes center stage for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, with BSO music director Andris Nelsons conducting; the performance also includes Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” and, on Saturday only, Caroline Shaw’s “Punctum.” Note: No Thursday performance this week (April 28-29). Next week, the BSO closes out the Symphony Hall season with Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar,” featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and German bass-baritone Matthias Goerne (May 4-6). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

FALLING OUT OF TIME Osvaldo Golijov’s stylistically adventurous adaptation of David Grossman’s experimental novel receives a semi-staged performance featuring members of Silkroad Ensemble, co-presented by Celebrity Series of Boston and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. April 30, 2 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

YALE RUSSIAN CHORUS ALUMNI More than 35 alumni of Yale University’s long-running and acclaimed Russian chorus convene to present an a cappella concert of folk songs, Orthodox liturgical music, and concert pieces from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, and the Balkan region. April 30, 2 p.m. Arlington Street Church. www.yrcalums.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

DANCE NATION An outstanding production of Clare Barron’s psychologically astute, multilayered, and fiercely unflinching play, directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. “Dance Nation” is about a middle-school dance team in Ohio preparing for a national competition — in the same way that “Moby-Dick” is “about” whaling. It’s time to add another one to the win column for the small but mighty Apollinaire Theatre Company. Through May 14. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

ANGELS IN AMERICA: A GAY FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Eric Tucker directs the first part of Tony Kushner’s sprawling, landmark drama about gay life during the mid-1980s height of the AIDS crisis. The promising cast includes Tucker himself, Steven Barkhimer, Kari Buckley, Zach Fike Hodges, Nael Nacer, Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Eddie Shields, and Helen Hy-Yuen Swanson. Through May 21. Coproduction by Central Square Theater and Bedlam. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, www.CentralSquareTheater.org

JOY AND PANDEMIC Loretta Greco, the artistic director of The Huntington, teams up with her frequent collaborator, playwright and performance artist Taylor Mac, for this premiere. “Joy and Pandemic” centers on a woman named Joy Eldridge, played by the estimable Stacy Fischer, who is running an art school for children in Philadelphia in 1918 as the influenza epidemic is beginning to take hold. While Joy is preparing the school for an open house, she is confronted by Melanie Plachard (Breezy Leigh), the mother of one of Joy’s most talented students, who does not share her beliefs. Through May 21. The Huntington. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN









Dance

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM Music Worcester presents the renowned company in the brand new “Sounds of Hazel: The Hazel Scott Ballet.” Choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, the fusion of ballet and jazz music pays tribute to the life and legacy of Hazel Scott. The singer and pianist was an outspoken, groundbreaking figure in 20th-century jazz before her career in America was derailed during the “Red Scare” of the McCarthy era. May 4. $25-$65. Hanover Theatre, Worcester. www.musicworcester.org

THIS LOVE UNBOUND Urbanity Dance and choreographer Shura Baryshnikov collaborate with Emmanuel Music for this exploration of “the wilder boundaries” of love through live music and dance. The performances feature three cantata-inspired works by the great English composer Benjamin Britten. Saturday’s performance is livestreamed, and Sunday’s performance is followed by an audience talk-back with Baryshnikov and dancer Hayley Day, as well as artists of Emmanuel Music. April 29-30. $10-$150. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.emmanuelmusic.org

INK IN MOTION Alive Dance Collective! presents eight modern/contemporary dance works inspired by literary content, from classics to children’s books. In addition to choreography by company members, with music by Ben Cuba, Christian DeKantel, and Graham Peck, guest artists detritus dance and Monkeyhouse will contribute theme-based dances as well. Expect some lively audience engagement post performance. April 29-30. $15-$20. The Foundry, Cambridge. www.alivedance.weebly.com

ACTIVATE In this performance, Infinity Dance Collective takes a look at our collective energy and consciousness, exploring cycles of death and rebirth, joy and healing. In addition to the company, guest collaborators and performers include Emily Jones, Leticia Prieto Alvarez, Stephanie Lane, Jessica Kantrowitz, Sebastian Rizzon, Saskia Bergmans, John Korbas, Dan Marshall, and Olivier Besson. May 5-6. $18-$20. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.infinitydancecollective.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





MARÍA BERRÍO: THE CHILDREN’S CRUSADE Legend has it that the Children’s Crusade of 1212 saw thousands of kids trekking through France and Italy converting Muslims to Christianity. Berrío’s work draws on centuries of paintings and drawings depicting the story for her own work, which conflates the age-old parable with the very real and devastating movement of migrants, especially unaccompanied minors. Through Aug. 6. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

MAKING PAST PRESENT: CY TWOMBLY Twombly was something of a misfit in mid-century American art: an abstract painter who didn’t hew to the zeitgeisty notion of abstraction’s formal purity, and a peer of Pop artists like Andy Warhol who had no interest in Pop’s cheeky postmodern critique. Twombly loved the classics: Greek and Roman dramas of violence, sex, and war, which this show embraces fully, installing classical sculpture alongside his sparse, energetic paintings, and situates him as an outlier with a singular, powerful vision. Through May 7. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

HISTORICAL IMAGINARY Emmanuel Leutze’s incomplete study of his iconic 1851 painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” is the impetus for this exhibition, which assembles both contemporary and historical works to help illustrate how selective and subjective most official accounts of American history have been. Through Nov. 12. Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, 6 East Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H. 603-646-2808, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu

MURRAY WHYTE





SEAWORTHY SEDUCTIONS: A TASTE OF INTIMACY Kyle Browne’s mixed-media installation delves into the sensual pleasures of seafood, the body, and the divine feminine. In her works, shrimp morph into fingers, oysters open to reveal vaginas. With titles such as “Bliss Pearls,” “Shrimp Cocktail Caress,” and “Shucked & Raw, Serve Yourself,” the artist titillates, entices, and invites viewers to play. Plus, there’s a free, ticketed sound bath on Saturday, April 29. Through June 11. Gallery at Spencer Lofts, 60 Dudley St., Chelsea. https://kylebrowne.com/

CATE McQUAID

Kyle Browne’s “Bliss Pearls” is part of the “Seaworthy Seductions: A Taste of Intimacy” exhibit at Gallery at Spencer Lofts. Acrylic, collage, digital prints, colored pencil. Ben Gebo





EVENTS

Comedy





HOMOERRATIC: A STANDUP COMEDY SHOWCASE This monthly showcase features queer comics and allies, with hosts Zach Stewart and Cam Ohh. April’s headliner is Zenobia Del Mar, with Carolina Montesquieu, Jacqueline Wall, Rollin Atkinson, and Nate Blanchard. April 28, 7 p.m. $15-$20. Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. 617-536-0966, www.clubcafe.com

THE WAIT WAIT STAND-UP TOUR Alonzo Bodden (who can also be seen on the CW’s “Great American Joke Off” Friday night) hosts a night of stand-ups who are “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me” regulars — Mo Rocca, Zainab Johnson, and Brian Babylon. April 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

COMEDY X MUSIC As the name suggests, this monthly variety show features local comedy and music acts. Hosted by Deby Xiadani, this edition features stand-up from Justin Rubenstein, Mary Spadaro, Dorothy, and Peter Martin, improv from Tufts Cheap Sox, musical comedy from Lizzie Sivitz and Isa Pena, and music from Kyle Smith & Kramer. April 28, 9:30 p.m. $20. The Rockwell, 255 Davis Square, Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CHILDREN’S BOOK READING AND SIGNING: BETRAYAL BY THE BOOK BY MICHAEL D. BEIL The second middle grade book in Beil’s Swallowtail Legacy series follows young Lark as she investigates a suspicious death at a writer’s conference on Swallowtail Island. Young readers can meet and learn more from the author. April 28, 4-6 p.m. Free. Beacon Hill Books & Cafe, 71 Charles St. eventbrite.com

HEALTHY KIDS DAY Celebrate Healthy Kids Day through fun activities, healthy snacks, and learning about how to stay healthy. There will be a bounce house, classes like family zumba, arts and crafts, and musical performances. Parents will learn about car seat safety and water and swimming safety. April 29, 9 a.m. Free. Emilson YMCA, 75 Mill St., Hanover. Quincy YMCA, 79 Coddington St., Quincy. ssymca.org

PRINCESS AND PIRATE DAY Franklin Park Zoo invites families to dress up as princesses, princes, or pirates to meet some of their favorite fairytale characters and animals. Zoo tickets will include special photo ops and activities. April 30. $0-$22.95. 1 Franklin Park Road. allevents.in

MADDIE BROWNING



