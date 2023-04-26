FDA approves Cambridge firm’s intestinal drug made from microorganisms in the gut

C. diff causes diarrhea and inflammation of the colon and can be life-threatening. It most commonly affects older adults in hospitals or long-term care settings and causes roughly 156,000 episodes a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is linked to 15,000 to 30,000 deaths annually.

The drug, developed by Cambridge-based Seres Therapeutics and Nestlé Health Science of Hoboken, N.J., is called Vowst and treats recurrent Clostridioides difficile , or C. diff. That illness often occurs after a course of antibiotics — for a prior case of the disease or a different infection — has killed good and bad microbes, leaving patients vulnerable to the bacteria.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a groundbreaking drug for a potentially deadly intestinal infection, the first pill that taps the healing power of millions of good microorganisms living inside the human gut.

The FDA approved Vowst for patients who have already taken a course of antibiotics, which can tame acute C. diff, but leave patients susceptible to reinfection. Vowst is designed to restore the natural balance of microorganisms in the gut, a hidden universe that some scientists call the human microbiome.

In November, Swiss drug maker Ferring Pharmaceuticals won approval of another microbiome medicine, marketed as Rebyota. It comes as a single dose, must be administered rectally, and is prepared from the stool of qualified donors.

In contrast, Vowst is made from bacterial spores purified from feces and taken as a capsule, four times a day for three days. In late-stage clinical trials, about 88 percent of patients with C. diff who took the capsules were free of the illness eight weeks after the treatment, compared with 60 percent of patients who received a placebo, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Eric Schaff, president and chief executive of Seres, characterized the advantages of the pill over the rectally administered treatment as obvious.

“Ask yourself what you would prefer?” he said in an interview.

Officials at Ferring Pharmaceuticals were not immediately available for comment.

Shaff said the greenlighting of Vowst, the first drug that the publicly traded firm has gotten approved since Seres was launched in 2010, validates more than a decade of work and “could be a tipping point for the space.”

Within weeks, he said, Seres hopes to share clinical data from an early-stage trial of another microbiome medicine. That drug is intended to prevent a potentially life-threatening complication in patients who receive stem cell transplants called graft-versus-host disease.

“Today’s approval provides patients and health care providers a new way to help prevent recurrent C. difficile infection,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “The availability of a fecal microbiota product that can be taken orally is a significant step forward in advancing patient care and accessibility for individuals who have experienced this disease that can be potentially life-threatening.”

Seres was founded with financial backing from Flagship Pioneering, the Cambridge venture capital firm. It has a market value of more than $800 million and about 430 full-time employees. Flagship has founded more than 100 biotechs, including Moderna, maker of an enormously profitable COVID-19 vaccine.

Greg Behar, chief executive of Nestlé, said he expects that Vowst will be available in June. His company and Seres signed a deal in 2021 to jointly market the drug in the US and Canada. Seres received an upfront payment of $175 million to license the medicine to Nestlé. Now Seres is scheduled to receive another $125 million from Nestlé's health-science business. The firms will split commercial profits or losses equally.

Drugs that make allies of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes in the human body have tantalized scientists for years. On Tuesday, another Cambridge biotech, Vedanta Biosciences, announced that it had raised $106.5 million to advance work on two experimental microbiome drugs to treat recurrent C. diff and ulcerative colitis.

But the field has suffered a number of setbacks. Indeed, an earlier version of the Seres drug approved by the FDA Wednesday failed to cut the risk of C. diff in a mid-stage trial in 2016. That prompted the biotech to make modifications, including using a dose that was 10 times higher to more rapidly fix the gastrointestinal microbiome, according to a company spokesman.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.