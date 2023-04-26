The last piece of Fan Pier is up for city review. Here’s what it looks like.

The Fallon Co., CBT Architects of Boston and landscape architecture firm Richard Burck Associates of Somerville have pitched the Boston Civic Design Commission with plans for a residential building to be built on what’s now an empty parcel next to Goodwin Procter’s offices at 100 Northern Ave. and diagonally across from the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Just a handful of buildings stood along the South Boston waterfront when real estate developer Joe Fallon bought 21 acres of parking lots for $115 million nearly two decades ago. Now, The Fallon Co. is pursuing design approval for the final building in its storied Fan Pier development, a 3 million-square-foot project that kicked off the Seaport’s building boom .

Advertisement

The Fallon Co. was unavailable to comment on the project or confirm the number of residential units planned, a company representative said Wednesday, but images filed with the city show a roughly 15-story glassy building full of units with balconies looking out toward Boston Harbor.

Through a partnership with an arm of the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., Fallon acquired the 21-acre Fan Pier property from Chicago’s prominent Pritzker family in 2005. The Pritzkers had controlled Fan Pier since 1989, and developer Nicholas Pritzker — then the chairman of Hyatt Development Corp. — had spent years pursuing approvals for a $1.2 billion office, residential, and hotel project there. The Pritzkers eventually backed away from their plans, prompting a public lambasting from the late former Mayor Thomas M. Menino, who urged the family to sell the property.

Fan Pier in 1996, as construction was getting underway on the Moakley Courthouse. RYAN, DAVID L.GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

At the time, the South Boston waterfront was a no-man’s-land, with a few buildings rising from craggy parking lots — Fidelity Investments and Pembroke Real Estate’s office towers, Seaport East and West, along with the Seaport Hotel. The 21-acre stretch between the John J. Moakley Courthouse and Anthony’s Pier 4 was little more than potential.

Advertisement

Fallon eventually landed city approvals for a multi-building mixed-use development there, and then won something of a coup: Vertex Pharmaceuticals relocated its headquarters from Cambridge to Fan Pier, a move many credit for launching the South Boston waterfront’s biotech and life-science cluster. The property is now home to 3 million square feet across eight buildings, including luxury condominiums at 22 and 50 Liberty, offices for Goodwin Procter and MassMutual, and the ICA. Just to the south, the even larger Seaport Square development area has transformed Seaport Boulevard into a corridor of glassy office and residential towers.

It’s not clear when the Fallon team intends to break ground on the final residential building.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.