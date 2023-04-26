Alnylam deploys gene-silencing in early study aimed at subduing Alzheimer’s

The study involved only 20 patients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Some patients received injections of the Cambridge biotech’s so-called RNAi treatment, which suppresses gene expression, into tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord; others received placebos. The company didn’t specify how many patients were in each of the cohorts.

In findings reported Wednesday afternoon, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said a small number of patients in an early-stage clinical study showed reductions of 84 to 90 percent in the levels of protein seen in the cerebrospinal fluid that indicates whether the brain is affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Cambridge scientists are deploying a novel gene-silencing technology used against ultra-rare diseases in a new effort to subdue Alzheimer’s, the memory-raving disorder that afflicts tens of millions of people worldwide.

But the results were promising enough for Alnylam and its research partner, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals based in Tarrytown, NY, to declare the first clinical demonstration that gene silencing can be effective in the brain. Alnylam, a pioneer in that technology, currently markets five FDA-approved RNAi drugs, all of which treat ultra-rare diseases from amyloidosis to porphyria.

Alzheimer’s patients got just a single dose of the therapy in the early study. It will take larger studies with many more patients receiving multiple doses to determine if the technology can be deployed effectively against Alzheimer’s, which affects more than 6 million Americans, most over 65 years old.

“We know how much the need is in this population,” Alnylam chief executive Yvonne Greenstreet said in an interview. “These very encouraging results take us one step closer to being able to address that need.”

That would open up a potentially massive market to Alnylam and Regeneron. The collaborators see their ongoing clinical studies targeting Alzheimer’s and another disease, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which causes hemorrhagic strokes, as proof of concept that gene silencing could work against an even larger collection of central nervous systems disorders ranging from Huntington’s disease to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

There are only a few approved treatments for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s, and none for cerebral amyloid angiopathy. Like the antibodies used against Alzheimer’s, the Alnylam approach targets amyloid-beta clumps many scientists view as the culprit in killing brain cells that process and retrieve information. But rather than try to scoop out plaque that’s already accumulated, as existing drugs do, RNAi aims to prevent their production.

In the early study, “we’ve achieved rapid and sustained knockdown” of biomarkers that regulate the unwanted plaque, Greenstreet said. If the approach succeeds on a larger scale, “we have a mechanism that has the potential to be a differentiator,” she said.

Alnylam and Regeneron, which are jointly bankrolling the research, will expand their single-dose trial in the four countries. They’ve also got regulatory approval in Canada to move forward with a second phase of the study using a multi-dose regimen.

Food and Drug Administration regulators have placed a partial clinical hold on multi-dose research in the US because of concerns over toxic side effects that surfaced when the drug when administered at high doses in animal studies.

The single-dose regimen give to human patients in the early-stage study released Wednesday was safe and well tolerated, the companies said.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.