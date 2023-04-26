New data shows who’s making all those online sports bets (and where) in Mass.

By April 19, the total number of mobile accounts grew to more than 903,000, expanding the online betting pool to nearly 1 of 6 adults.

According to anonymized data from GeoComply, a state-licensed geolocation security and compliance firm, nearly 1 out of 7 adults over the age of 21, or close to 770,000 people, established an online sports betting account between the March 10 launch and the end of the month.

Still shy of its two-month anniversary, mobile sports betting in Massachusetts has quickly emerged as a robust presence on the state’s wagering and entertainment scene. New data provides a closer look at how popular it is, who’s betting all that money, and where the bets are coming from.

When the Mass. Gaming Commission released its March gaming revenues last week, the dollar amounts reflected only 22 days’ worth of bets and revenue from mobile sports betting. Even with the delayed start, the overall number of dollars wagered online, $548 million, dwarfed the $20 million wagered on sports at the three retail sports books located in the state’s casinos. The average dollars wagered by an individual bettor worked out to $32.40 a day, and $712 over that 22-day span.

GeoComply also tracks overall transactions among the six operator apps available in the state. A transaction is not necessarily a bet; it measures someone opening their app to look at odds, perhaps place a bet, or set limits on their betting.

Whatever the reason, there was a lot of app-opening in the state between launch and April 19: more than 83.4 million transactions over the 41 days, or a little more than 2 million a day.

In the Top 5 city rankings for transactions in the state, Boston led the field with nearly 11 million, followed by Fall River (2.2 million), Worcester (1.9 million), Springfield (1.8 million), and Lowell (1.6 million).

GeoComply also has the ability to block any attempt by an online user from placing a bet if they’re not physically located in the state. Between March 10 and April 19, GeoComply blocked more than 2.3 million transactions from phones or laptops not in Massachusetts.

The state of Maine proved to be a popular site for trying to bet the Massachusetts online market, with an excess of 32,000 transaction attempts from more than 5,000 player accounts located in Maine swatted away by GeoComply through April 19.

A ping map showed the bulk of Maine attempts coming from the southwestern portion of the state closest to Massachusetts, but Mainers as far north as the Fort Kent area near the New Brunswick, Canada, border tried their luck.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.