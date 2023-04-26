Orbital raises $270 million to develop gene-based drugs and vaccines

Orbital Therapeutics, a new Cambridge-based startup that boasts some of the most familiar names in biotechnology, said Wednesday that it has raised $270 million in the company’s first fund-raising round, despite the deep slump in the business sector.

Orbital plans to use the money to develop medicines and vaccines that rely on RNA molecules, which deliver instructions from DNA to the body’s protein-making machinery and help to turn genes off and on. Moderna and Pfizer harnessed that mechanism for their enormously profitable COVID-19 vaccines, while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has used it in five drugs approved to fight rare diseases.

“We are at the point where the RNA technologies are mature enough that you can see . . . an explosive opportunity,” said Giuseppe Ciaramella, Orbital’s chief executive and a cofounder of the privately held firm, which was launched in September.

Ciaramella said that Orbital plans to focus on three areas: a new generation of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and treat serious illnesses; medicines that change the body’s immune system to fight illnesses ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders; and drugs that replace defective or missing proteins, causing diseases.

Ciaramella is well versed in the powers of RNA. He served as chief scientific officer of the infectious diseases division of Cambridge-based Moderna until 2018. Moderna’s COVID vaccine, like the one developed by Pfizer, uses messenger RNA to direct cells to produce copies of the “spike protein” on the coronavirus to stimulate an immune response.

The chairman of Orbital’s board, John Maraganore, is also steeped in RNA science. He served as chief executive of Cambridge biotech Alnylam for more than 19 years before leaving at the end of 2021. Since 2018, Alnylam has persuaded the Food and Drug Administration to approve five drugs that rely on RNA interference, a Nobel Prize-winning approach to mute disease-causing genes. Maraganore is also a cofounder of Orbital.

The firm’s scientific cofounders include Dr. Drew Weissman, a professor in vaccine research at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Lexington native whose research contributed to the development of mRNA vaccines.

When Orbital’s founding and seed investments were announced in September, the biotech trumpeted a partnership with Beam Therapeutics, another Cambridge company that hopes to tap the potential of genetic medicine. The president of Beam’s board happens to be Ciaramella.

The corporate partners have given each other access to its RNA technology and nonviral delivery technology. Orbital’s exclusive field of use consists of vaccines and certain therapeutic proteins, while Beam’s exclusive field of use consists of gene editing and conditioning for use in cell transplantation.

The $270 million fund-raising round is notable, given the downturn in the biotech sector. Biotech, including such homegrown Massachusetts firms as Biogen, have laid off hundreds of workers. Industrywide, stocks fell a whopping 26 percent during 2022, according to one benchmark ― the exchange-traded fund XBI ― and the number of IPOs plummeted. In the early days of the pandemic, no business sector seemed like a better bet for investors than biotech.

Kristina Burow, managing partner of ARCH Venture Partners, the Chicago-based venture capital firm that led the fundraising round, said, “Orbital’s vision of building a first-of-its-kind RNA platform that integrates established and emerging technologies and delivery mechanisms, coupled with an experienced team that can execute on that vision, allowed us to raise the capital.”

The firm has 39 employees, including some in South San Francisco.

Other participants in the fund-raising round included initial investors a16z Bio + Health and Newpath Partners and new investors Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, Redmile Group, Exor N.V., Invus, Moore Strategic Ventures, iGlobe Platinum Fund Group, Casdin Capital, Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Rellim Capital Management, Heritage Medical Systems, and other undisclosed investors.

