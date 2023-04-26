Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A tricolored heron was at Nauset Beach and little blue herons were seen in Dennis and at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich.

Recent sightings (through April 18) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Other birds at Bell’s Neck conservation area included an American bittern, a glossy ibis, a clapper rail, a Virginia rail, 2 Wilson’s snipe, 3 lesser yellowlegs, 35 greater yellowlegs, 18 snowy egrets, 40 black-crowned night-herons, 2 bald eagles, a marsh wren, and 5 red crossbills.

Newly arrived local breeders included Eastern whip-poor-wills, willets, and the first handful of ruby-throated hummingbirds.

Some earlier-than-expected arrivals included a green heron in Wellfleet, a scarlet tanager in Eastham, a black-and-white warbler in Sandwich, and indigo buntings in Yarmouth and Orleans.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Bourne, 2 clapper rails in Mashpee, 12 singing red crossbills in South Wellfleet, and 2 white-crowned sparrows continuing in North Truro.