Advice for when a colleague ignores a favor you need

I am a teacher and am renewing my contract this year. I needed some particular documentation from “Jean,” a teacher herself, about a project we were on. I followed up with templates that had everything on them except her signature, and offered to send them via snail mail with a SASE, or whatever would make it easier for her (she lives and works a couple hours away from me). No reply. I really needed this documentation to renew my license! I wonder what I should say to Jean? I hate confrontation, yet I am still angry with her.

Advertisement

I hope you were able to ultimately get what you needed! I’m assuming things worked out all right, since you don’t say otherwise. If Jean somehow jammed up your professional path in a way that had lasting consequences, that’s the kind of thing you should escalate, and your records of your conversations and correspondence with Jean will come in handy.

If further official action isn’t required, though, then let’s put the “should” aside for a moment: What would you like to say to Jean? Why not write out all your thoughts and feelings, unfiltered and uncensored? Then you can decide what kind of message, if any, to craft for Jean. I’d lean toward saying something. Here’s why: Folks are getting flakier due to the increased stresses of life. It’s important to know what balls can be dropped and which ones can’t. Be patient and cut people slack, but it’s OK to let them know when their actions have unpleasant consequences for others.

I am fortunate, as a young adult, to have good relationships with my grandparents and extended family, and to be getting to know them as people rather than the role they played when I was younger (goofy uncle, etc.). Now that I have my own salary and home, what is my responsibility to pay for things? For example, offering to pay for dinner when we are house guests — how much should I push the issue if they insist?

Advertisement

Anonymous / Framingham

It’s such a wonderful alchemy when family become actual friends! Go into any situation with older relatives expecting to handle bills as you would with any other adult friend. If they’re absolutely insistent about grabbing the check, accept their generosity gracefully, because there’s surely an emotional reason for that. Age and money are never just numbers, you know?

If you get the sense that it’s only a token “I’ve got this,” go ahead and let them but make them promise they’ll let you pay next time. Maybe point out that you, too, are proud to now be an independent adult, and it would mean a lot if they let you pick up the tab. Don’t feel bad if they continue to treat you, though. Life is long and constantly changing. Someday you’ll be in a position to give to or do for them, when they’re old — or pay it forward to the next generation.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/miss-conduct-callout">View Survey</a>





Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.