31 arrests related to drug trafficking in N.H.’s rural North Country

The arrests come as opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise in the state. The investigation focused on drug distribution near the borders of Canada and Vermont, in Coos and Grafton counties, a rural part of the state that has also been hard hit by the opioid epidemic.

A spokesperson for the DEA said while the individuals facing charges knew one another, they were not part of one coordinated drug trafficking organization but each ran their own distribution rings.

CONCORD, N.H. — Thirty-one people were arrested in northern New Hampshire in April on charges related to trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of an effort led by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“A lot of people forget that we’re also affected by this — it’s not just the city,” said Colebrook Police Chief Paul Rella. He called the uptick in drug addiction and related crimes unprecedented. “I’ve been doing law enforcement up here since 1997 and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Among the approximately 2,100 residents of Colebrook, there have been about 9 overdose deaths in the past 12 months, according to Rella. Many North Country towns do not have a police department that can investigate drug trafficking, he said, adding that he welcomed the help from the DEA and the state police.

“This drug bust that they did was from about a year and a half to two years of undercover work done by all of our agencies working together to try to combat the problem,” he said.

The sweep focused on most of the North Country and revealed that communities are connected through drug trafficking, with drugs like fentanyl being brought north from places in Massachusetts up to Berlin or Groveton and then finally to Colebrook. “It’s like a spiderweb,” said Rella.

A “finger,” or around 10 grams of fentanyl or heroin, that goes for $30 in Massachusetts could be sold for $80 in the North Country, and Rella said law enforcement often sees people dealing in a low level way to support their addiction.

Five individuals are facing federal charges for distributing the drugs, and 26 others are facing lower-level state charges, including offenses for possessing the drugs.

Of those facing federal charges, three were from Berlin, while the other two are Vermont residents, according to the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire. The mayor of Berlin, Paul Grenier, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The investigation was led by Steve Hamel, a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration. Court records detail how Hamel worked with a confidential source starting in March 2023 to track Clarisa Haas of Berlin, who allegedly drove to Methuen, Massachusetts, to buy fentanyl.

Haas was pulled over by police in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and she gave them some but not all of the fentanyl Hamel believed was in her possession. She was subsequently transferred to Concord Hospital to receive treatment and remove drugs in her body cavity and that she had ingested, according to the affidavit. Around 300 grams of what authorities believe to be fentanyl was seized and is currently being tested.

Hamel worked with two other “cooperating sources” starting in Dec. 2022 to make controlled purchases from Rose Hand and John King, both of Berlin, according to an affidavit.

Berlin Police Chief Daniel Buteau said enforcement is just one part of the solution and that the Berlin police is starting to work on a community group that will focus on prevention, treatment, and recovery. Buteau said the police department is involved in those efforts along with the medical community, including the North Country Health Consortium, and members of the city council.

“This is not going to be solved just on the enforcement level but trying to gain ground with prevention and treatment in the community to try to get people the help they need,” he said. Berlin has seen around one overdose death per month in the past year, according to Buteau.

