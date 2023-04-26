Boston plans to resume tent enforcement on Mass. and Cass

The city distributed fliers on Wednesday to the several dozen people living in the troubled Mass. and Cass area — named for the part of the South End around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard where drug dealing and use are prevalent. The fliers were presented in the form of a letter, with the introduction “Dear Friends.”

The city will start to enforce its tent-removal protocol at the area known as Mass. and Cass on Monday after allowing tents to remain there over the winter, Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said on Wednesday, as officials began alerting people who have been sleeping on the streets of the upcoming move.

“We are writing to inform you that all tents and structures need to be removed from Atkinson Street by May 1, 2023,” the city wrote, adding that officials understand that “a tent or structure has been your temporary home, but it is important to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the area for everyone. Illegal and harmful activity that has occurred inside tents and structures is of deep concern to law enforcement and public health teams.”

A spokesperson for Wu said in a statement that the city is resuming enforcement after “choosing not to remove tents during the winter months out of concern for the wellbeing of unsheltered individuals.” The spokesperson added that the enforcement will include an offer of “free shelter, substance abuse treatment, relocation, and storage options.”

The messaging follows the enforcement protocol the Wu administration began to enforce last January, when the city disassembled the nearly 200 temporary structures sprawled across multiple blocks in what had become a tent city.

After that action, which drew criticism from civil rights advocates, city police patrolling the area generally stopped anyone from putting up new tents.

But this winter, the number of temporary structures — including some tents and fixtures covered by tarps, or even umbrellas — began to increase again on Atkinson.

Typically each weekday, a combination of city workers and employees of the Newmarket Business Improvement District has everyone pack up their tents, and they clean the streets and sidewalks. But then later in the day the structures are back, said Sue Sullivan, head of the business improvement district.

“The tents cannot be here — they have to come down,” said Sullivan, who frequently collaborates with the city. She added that she’s “concerned about the long-term success” of the action.

“It’s one thing to remove them, it’s another thing to stop them from putting them back up,” she said.

On Wednesday, Atkinson Street was crowded. On the end at busy Southampton Street, emergency personnel gave oxygen to a woman who’d passed out on the sidewalk. Down Atkinson, a few dozen people milled around, some in tents, with multiple people openly injecting drugs along the sidewalks.

One man on the street, Miguel Perez, and a woman who only offered the name of Brenda were in the midst of reassembling the tarp that they planned to sleep under that night. Brenda, who had a folding knife on a lanyard around her neck, showed off a small potted plant as one of the touches of home they like to have there.

“When we put it up — clean,” she said with a chef’s-kiss motion. “It’s not right for them to move us out of here and away from all this,” she added, referring to the various service programs including the methadone clinic and engagement center nearby.

Perez, who said he’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area for three years, agreed, saying, “We’re all going to get together and find somewhere else.”

A little way down the street, a man who identified himself as Joe from Boston said people will just try to find other ways to avoid the enforcement, as most of the people on the street would rather live in tents than in homeless shelters.

What will he do?

He shrugged: “Maybe sign up for one of the housing lists. That’d be good,” he said.

