Boston to rename McKinley Schools after civil rights activist Mel King

The group of four K-12 special education schools will officially be redesignated as Melvin H. King South End Academy. King, who died last month at 94 , became the first Black person reach a Boston mayoral general election in 1983.

Boston will officially rename the McKinley Schools after the late Mel King, the local politician, activist, and civil rights leader, officials said.

“Education has always been a priority for his activism, and access to education, so I think it’s a great honor,” King’s son, Michael King, told the Globe last year. “I think it’s great to name the school after him.”

Edith Bazile, a local education advocate, proposed the change in March 2021. In her proposal, she outlined King’s extensive contributions to the community.

“King’s life’s mission led him to become a stalwart community leader, organizer, author, educator, and the first Black Boston mayoral candidate,” Bazile wrote. “He dedicated his life to urban renewal and sparked protest against gentrification in the South End.”

When a renaming proposal reached the Boston School Committee in December it was received enthusiastically by officials.

The celebration Wednesday morning will be livestreamed on the City of Boston’s website.

