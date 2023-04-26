Boston school bus driver allegedly punched in the stomach by angry parent

Officers arrived and spoke to the driver, who said a child’s mother “punched him in the stomach and pulled out a knife on him while children were on the bus,” the report stated.

At about 2:32 p.m. Boston police officers responded to a radio call for a report of an assault and battery in progress at the intersection of Kenilworth and Dudley streets in Roxbury, according to a police report.

The driver told police the woman also broke the rear-view mirror on the bus, which was shattered, according to the report.

The bus driver told police he was experiencing pain in his abdomen and he was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further evaluation, the report stated.

The alleged assault occurred on a bus that serves students of the William Monroe Trotter Elementary School.

Principal Sarita Thomas sent a letter to families of students who use the bus informing them of the incident.

“This afternoon, a parent was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with the bus driver on school bus HS348,” Thomas wrote. “School staff were immediately notified, along with the Boston Public Schools Department of Transportation. Boston Police, a BPS Transportation Road Safety Supervisor, and emergency personnel were also notified and responded to the bus to provide assistance. Families of the students onboard the bus at the time were immediately notified and picked up their students from the bus. Boston Police will investigate this incident, and disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible.”

“The Trotter School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, has no higher priority than providing a safe, affirming learning environment for our students to thrive. Our buses are considered an extension of the classroom,” Thomas wrote.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

This isn’t the first time that a Boston Public Schools bus driver has reported being assaulted on the job.

In March of this year, the father of a student at the Taylor Elementary School in Mattapan was accused of punching a school bus driver in the face while the bus was stopped on Woodrow Avenue in Dorchester. According to the police report for that incident, the driver told police that the father got onto the school bus and allegedly began to punch him in the face, and said “don’t mess with my kid.”













