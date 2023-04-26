Braintree police ask public’s help to identify three suspects in home invasion, assault

One of the residents, who had minor facial injuries, told police that the three men entered the home and assaulted him, officials said. The assailants referred to him by name, authorities said.

Around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence on Bickford Road, authorities said. When officers arrived, two residents were outside, according to a statement from Braintree police.

Braintree police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three men who invaded a home and assaulted a resident on Monday, officials said.

“[The victim] stated that he answered a knock on the door and was immediately assaulted,” police said.

Both residents alleged that one of the men had a pistol in his waistband, the statement said. The suspects spent “a short time in the residence” before leaving in a small black sedan, possibly a BMW, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects, all described as men in their late teens or early 20s. The incident appears to be an “isolated” attack, the statement said.

“A motive for the crime is being investigated, however, it may be related to online gaming and other online activity,” police said.

Anyone with information or video footage of the vehicle should contact detectives at 781-794-8620 or submit a tip to tips@braintreema.gov, officials said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.