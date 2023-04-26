Cleaning up the mess in Bristol County

That task has fallen to former Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux, who pulled off what many thought impossible: He won an election against the longtime, conservative sheriff, a Republican who ran his lockups like a love letter to former president Donald Trump.

Time and again, those with the misfortune to land in his jails paid a steep price for Hodgson’s national notoriety. The sheriff frequently came up with ideas — like proposing chain gangs or charging inmates for their stays — to layer inhumanity atop their detention. The county jails had alarmingly high suicide rates. And a report by the attorney general found that the sheriff had used excessive force and violated the civil rights of immigration detainees by using dogs and pepper spray to subdue them during a 2020 melee.

After all that, the only way is up, right?

Heroux promised to bring a more humane, evidence-based approach to the county. But his first few months show how hard that will be.

On Heroux’s second day on the job, a new inmate hanged himself in his cell. And last Friday, as his staff were moving 75 residents out of two housing units at the Dartmouth jail to make way for renovations, there was an uprising that lasted all day.

With enough force, Heroux could have ended the standoff quickly, but he chose not to use it.

“I could have sent in the dogs and 20 corrections staff, and they would have taken on the 75 and they would have won,” he said. “But it would have come at great cost, with injuries on both sides.”

He was elected to take a different approach, he said. When the inmates presented a list of demands, some of them reasonable in his view, Heroux tried to reassure them, he said, though he declined their request to meet with them. Eventually, the uprising ended without injuries. Twenty pretrial detainees will be charged.

The dislocations that sparked the melee were the result of recommendations by a suicide expert Heroux hired as soon as he took office, in the hopes of reducing the appalling rates of self-harm in his county’s jails. Among other changes, Heroux is moving to keep new arrivals in larger groups, so that they’ll feel less isolated. He has ordered that bunk beds be redesigned to make hanging off them more difficult, and he is beefing up training for staff and promised more of the programming that gives incarcerated people hope inside, and a future outside.

His urgency on suicide prevention especially has been refreshing for those who have been raising the alarm for years.

“He is not waiting for another shoe to drop,” said Elizabeth Matos, head of Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts. “That needs to be acknowledged and appreciated.”

It’s great, but as Friday showed, none of this is easy. The job of a reformist sheriff is always going to be an impossible balancing act — between inmates, correctional officers, and longtime staffers who prioritize security and resist change. Outside the walls, the public is torn between smart-on-crime and tough-on-crime strategies.

“If you’re just focused on the organization, you’re going to be tone-deaf to what the public wants,” Heroux said. “And if you’re only attuned to the public, you alienate your staff.”

Heroux will get better at operating within those tensions, but he’s not ever going to be free of them, and he’s definitely going to make mistakes. His critics, including Hodgson, see Friday’s lengthy standoff as proof that he’s too soft.

“Just because somebody else does the wrong thing doesn’t mean I stop doing the right thing,” Heroux said.

Matos, who is still gathering information from those in the units on Friday, spoke to Heroux afterward and found him open to taking a different approach to relocating his charges, who were anxious about being moved. That he wanted to speak at all is new for her.

“It is very refreshing to have a sheriff who will call us back and give us information,” she said. “He’s not someone who is going to defend his actions at all costs.”

That attitude will be the key to improving this jail and all others. If a sheriff can’t be perfect, he can at least be decent.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.