Women’s Tennis Association celebrates 50 years of groundbreaking work

This prize parity across men’s and women’s tennis is, in large part, due to the Women’s Tennis Association. Formed in 1973 at the forefront of the women’s equality movement, the WTA is the principal organizing body for women’s professional tennis, and governs the worldwide professional tennis tour for women.

NEWPORT, R.I. — In professional tennis, women now earn prize money equal to men at the biggest stages in the game: the four grand slams. The women at the pinnacle of the sport, like Serena Williams, are household names, as the men, like Roger Federer, are. In 2021, the historic US Open women’s final drew 3.4 million spectators, 700,000 more viewers than the men’s final, according to ESPN .

This year, the International Tennis Hall of Fame is commemorating that groundbreaking organization in a comprehensive retrospective, “Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA,” which opens May 1. It will include an exhibit in the museum space in Newport, and a broad range of digital offerings, virtual talks, and national partner events through September.

The installation is curated by the museum’s Nicole Markham, with guest curator Cindy Schmerler, a New York Times sportswriter who has covered tennis for decades. Schmerler reached out to her vast network of player contacts — many of whom, such as Chris Evert, are legends in the sport — to ask them how the WTA impacted their careers. Highlights from Schmerler’s player interviews will be featured throughout the retrospective.

“As professional athletes, we have a platform to inspire positive change in the world and use our influence for the better,” No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek said as part of the retrospective. “The history of the past 50 years of women’s tennis is inspiring, thanks to many players who decided to use their voice when it wasn’t always easy. The impact we have now is bigger because of them.”

Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams win their first doubles Wimbledon grand slam title at the All England Club. London, England. July 10, 2000. “The message I like to convey to women and girls across the globe is that there is no glass ceiling,” Venus Williams says in the WTA exhibit. Carol Newsom

The seeds for the retrospective were planted early on, with a display of photography by the late Carol Newsom, a Massachusetts native and the first female photographer to be credentialed at Wimbledon. Her work can be viewed in the United States Tennis Association wing of the museum. ITHF is in the process of fully digitizing Newsom’s collection for museum, education, and public access purposes. Several of her photographs will be featured in the “Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA” presentation. Three award-winning, leading female sports photographers — including Amanda J. Cain, the NHL’s first Black female photographer — appeared during a panel at the museum last month. In February, ITHF featured a tennis talk with University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Ashley Brown about the legacy of Althea Gibson, the first African-American tennis player to win a grand slam.

As stewards of the history of tennis, ITHF already housed permanent exhibits on the WTA and the pioneers in the sport who fought to secure the future of women’s tennis. Affectionately known as the “Original Nine,” they were led by Billie Jean King — who would become the WTA’s first president — and also included Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Judy Dalton, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, and Valerie Ziegenfuss. King was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, while the others were elected as inductees in 2020, with the ceremony taking place the following year due to the pandemic.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King founded the Women's Tennis Association in 1973, and served as its first president. In this image, King competes in the March 1983 Virginia Slims Championships held at Madison Square Garden in New York, featuring the top 15 female players in the world. King, at 39, was the oldest competitor that year. She was defeated by Chris Evert in the semifinals. Carol Newsom

“It was really those nine who then led the field, who led the charge to start playing,” said Juliana Barbieri, ITHF’s senior vice president of content and partnerships. All nine players signed their names on a $1 bill, one of the historic artifacts in the exhibit.

“It was really special to have them here as a group [when they were inducted] and also really amazing to see them all together,” she said. “I think we really are cognizant [that] they’ve had a huge impact on the trajectory of women’s professional tennis.”

The “Tennis Worthy” videos on the ITHF website allow these trailblazers to tell their own stories in their own words. The exhibits of Newsom’s photography and the Original Nine have corresponding online retrospectives that naturally complement the upcoming WTA showcase.

The Women’s Tennis Association “was a continuation of the vision I had had since the 1960s,” King said as part of the retrospective. “It was thrilling to have a front-row seat and see it come to fruition… I said to the players, ‘This is our chance. One tour with all of the best players together. We are all together. One voice.’”

Multiple grand slam winner Kim Clijsters will serve as honorary president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame this year. She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017. Kate Whitney Lucey/International Tennis Hall of Fame

This retrospective celebrating 50 years of the WTA and its elevation of women in the sport comes less than a year after the US women’s national soccer team reached a settlement to earn pay equal to their male counterparts, and as the women of the WNBA continue their fight to earn the same percentage of their league’s revenue that NBA players earn in theirs.

“I feel very lucky,” said multiple grand-slam winner Kim Clijsters, who was brought on board as honorary president of ITHF this year. “I really believe that our WTA is an organization that can be looked at anywhere, can be a role model to every team, anytime. Because it’s so well organized. I feel nothing but gratitude.”

Clijsters’s 2010 ESPY Award for “Best Comeback” — she returned to the game after the birth of her first child, and won the US Open twice more — will be part of the WTA exhibit.

Chris Evert's wood laminated racquet with natural gut strings, which she used to win the US Open Women's Singles Championship in 1982, is one of the exhibits in the WTA retrospective at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. International Tennis Hall of Fame

Among other artifacts on display will be Chris Evert’s wood laminated tennis racquet with which she won the US Open Singles Championship in 1982, a black and olive-green tennis dress worn by Maria Sharapova at the 2012 French Open, the orange 2019 Wheaties cereal box featuring Serena Williams in her iconic Wimbledon outfit, and the FILA tennis dress Ashleigh Barty donated to the ITHF after winning the 2022 Australian Open and retiring from the sport.

Clijsters, a 2017 Tennis Hall of Fame inductee, said, “I remember as a teenager, I was I think 18 or 19, playing the US Open and being able to go listen to Billie Jean King speak. Even younger, 16 or so, being able to sit … in the same room and see her onstage and it was incredible… The impact that her energy had on me was huge.”

In 2019, Serena Williams is featured on General Mills' Wheaties cereal box, one of many exhibits in the WTA 50-year retrospective. International Tennis Hall of Fame

As the sport evolves, Barbieri says the museum is emphasizing accessibility.

“It’s so important for us to provide the access to what we’re doing digitally,” she said. “That’s really important for us so that we can offer a little bit of tennis history to people who might never be able to get here. We really believe that we are the keepers of the history of the sport… and it’s important that we’re sharing that with a broad global audience.”

The WTA physical exhibit will open to the public the first week of May. More museum talks will be announced throughout the year, with partner events at the US Open as well. A few pieces that did not make it in the exhibit will travel to New York around the time of the Flushing Meadows grand slam, where they’ll be displayed at the WTA gala. The exhibits and events will continue through September, with several more video stories popping up on the web site from legends in the game.

“I don’t want it to just be history. I want it to be sort of a living, dynamic story that’s continuing to be written and retold and reinterpreted,” said Markham.

And if you’re attending the Tennis Hall of Fame Open in July, it’s a good time to visit the exhibit: admission to the museum comes free with a tournament ticket.