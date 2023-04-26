Former New Zealand Prime Minister Arden joining Harvard Kennedy School on two fellowships

Arden became a global figure after winning election to the prime minister’s post in 2017, making her the world’s youngest female head of state at the time at age 37. In 2008, Harvard said, she became the youngest member of her nation’s parliament, and she’s twice landed on Time magazine’s Most Influential People list.

Arden, 42, will begin her fellowships in the fall, the Kennedy School said in a statement . She has been tapped to serve as the 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and as a Hauser Leader in the School’s Center for Public Leadership.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden , who won widespread praise for her response to a deadly mass shooting and her leadership during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic , has been appointed to a pair of fellowships at the Harvard Kennedy School, the university said Tuesday.

She stepped down as prime minister earlier this year.

The Angelopoulos fellowship allows “high-profile leaders” transitioning from public service to spend time in residence at the Kennedy School, the release said.

And the Hauser fellowship, based at the school’s Center for Public Leadership, brings “high-profile leaders” from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to campus every semester to discuss building skills in “principled leadership,” the statement said.

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining Harvard University as a fellow — not only will it give me the opportunity to share my experience with others, it will give me a chance to learn,” Ardern said in the statement. “As leaders, there’s often very little time for reflection, but reflection is critical if we are to properly support the next generation of leaders.”

In addition, Harvard said, Arden is also being appointed to a fellowship at Harvard Law School’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.

As a Knight Tech Governance Leadership Fellow, the statement said, she’ll study ways to combat extremist online content and analyze best practices for artificial intelligence, as well as “algorithmic harms.”

“Jacinda Ardern showed the world strong and empathetic political leadership,” said Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf in the statement. “She earned respect far beyond the shores of her country, and she will bring important insights for our students and will generate vital conversations about the public policy choices facing leaders at all levels.”

Ardern made several notable policy decisions while in office.

She oversaw a ban on assault weapons after a white supremacist killed 51 people at two mosques in 2019, pushed through a bill targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and generally kept COVID-19 out of New Zealand for 18 months.

Her pandemic strategy prompted criticism at the time from then-President Donald J. Trump, and she was forced to abandon her country’s zero-tolerance strategy for battling the virus as more contagious variants spread and vaccines became widely available. She also faced growing anger from constituents who opposed coronavirus mandates and rules.

In January, she stunned her nation of 5 million people when she announced she was resigning as prime minister after five and a half years in the job. Fighting back tears, she told reporters she knew “what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple.”

Arden delivered Harvard’s commencement speech last May with a tribute to the “esteemed guests” before her in Te Reo Maori, the language of the Indigenous people of New Zealand, and then spoke of democracy, disinformation, and kindness.

“In the overwhelming challenges that lay in front of us, in our constant efforts to reach into the systems, the structures, the power, don’t overlook the impact of simple steps that are right in front of you,” she said. “The impact that we each have as individuals. To make a choice to treat difference with empathy and kindness.”

Arden also spoke spoke about her country’s efforts to curb gun violence in the aftermath of the mass shootings in 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch.

“We are at a precipice, and rather than ask what caused it, today I want to talk about how we address it,” said Ardern, citing the role social media played in the Christchurch attack, which was partly livestreamed. “In the aftermath of New Zealand’s experience, we felt a sense of responsibility. We knew we needed significant gun reform, and so that is what we did.”

As the commencement address came to a close, Ardern urged the graduating class to “make a choice to treat difference with empathy and kindness.”

“We are the richer for our difference and poorer for our division,” she said. “Through genuine debate and dialogue, through rebuilding trust in information and one another, through empathy — let us reclaim the space in between. After all, there are some things in life that make the world feel small and connected, let kindness be one of them.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.