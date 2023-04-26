As Teixeira prepares defense, experts assess damage from leaks on US foreign relations

The documents, first shared on a social media platform popular among video gamers, covered a wide range of national security matters: intelligence assessments of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities, briefings on the activities of terrorists in Afghanistan, and embarrassing intelligence reports that revealed the US spied on friends as well as foes.

Three weeks after a trove of leaked classified documents came to light, intelligence experts and national security hands are still poring over the revelations to assess how much damage has been done, a question that could affect the outcome of the prosecution against the alleged leaker, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack D. Teixeira.

Advertisement

National security experts say the potential impact of the revelations could be far-reaching.

Amy Zegart, an expert on US intelligence at the Hoover Institution, a think tank, said the leaks have already complicated US relations with at least one ally, South Korea. She said they have also slowed the intelligence gathering activities of some US agencies as the government scrambles to contain the damage allegedly wrought by Teixeira, 21, who is due in court Thursday in Worcester for a hearing to determine if he will remain in jail while awaiting trial.

She said the full impact of the leak is not yet known because documents allegedly shared by Teixeira are still coming to light. “We don’t know whether the bleeding has stopped,” she said.

Since the disclosure of the documents became widely known early this month, a steady drip of news reports and social media posts have publicized to millions of people secrets that were meant to be shared only with officials who had a “need to know.” Much of the material Teixeira allegedly shared concerned the war in Ukraine.

Within 48 hours of Russia’s invasion in February of last year, a user name reportedly associated with Teixeira began posting classified intelligence about the conflict on Discord, the social media platform popular with gamers, according to an investigation by The New York Times. The revelations on Discord about the war would continue for more than a year, according to press reports and court filings.

Advertisement

The leaked records showed that US intelligence agencies had, in some cases, nearly real-time knowledge of decision making by Russian intelligence and military leaders. That kind of information can provide an edge to the Ukrainian military on the battlefield.

But the leaked materials, which provide clues about US intelligence gathering methods, present an opportunity for Russia to adapt and shut down the flow of information, said Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

“The most damaging information of the Discord leaks,” Drezner said, “is the revelation of the degree to which the US is tapped into what the Russian military is thinking.”

The revelations about US intelligence methods, he said, could “absolutely” translate into battlefield deaths for the Ukrainian military.

Zviad Adzinbaia, a fellow at the Fletcher School and the head of a nonprofit supporting Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts, sees in the leaks a potential bonanza for Russian disinformation efforts.

At least one of the leaked records was doctored to minimize Russian casualties and exaggerate Ukrainian ones — and then shared on a Russian-language social media channel. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of altering the document.

Other documents, Adzinbaia said, including reports detailing US support for the Ukrainian military, could be used to feed Russian narratives about US aggression. “Russia very much relies on information as a weapon,” he said.

Advertisement

The leaked records also include sensitive reports about US allies and partners.

One report, which was widely covered in the press, said that South Korea’s National Security Council had “grappled” with a US request to provide artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

The information about high-level deliberations by Korean officials was attributed to “signals intelligence,” suggesting that the US was monitoring the officials’ communications, according to a New York Times report.

The revelation of US spying has caused domestic political turmoil in South Korea, with President Yoon Suk Yeol calling the intelligence report’s revelations “untrue” while his political opponents demand answers from the Biden administration.

The problem for the South Korean government, Zegart said, is not that the US spied. “That governments spy on each other all the time is a well understood fact of life” among leaders, she said. The issue is that the apparent spying has now been revealed to South Korean citizens, who may feel betrayed.

“The example I give is it’s one thing if you know your spouse is cheating on you,” Zegart said. “It’s a different thing if the whole world knows.”

The dustup has “complicated” the Biden administration’s relationship with South Korea, a key Asian ally, at a time of rising tensions with China, she added. On Tuesday, in an interview ahead of a meeting with President Biden at the White House, President Yoon told NBC News, “This matter is no reason to shake the ironclad trust” between the two countries.

Advertisement

In addition, the leaks have forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada into a political predicament. One of the leaked documents reported that Trudeau had said that his country would “never” meet NATO’s military spending requirements, according to a Washington Post report.

Other US allies and partners had grown frustrated with the Canadian military and German officials expressed concern about the Canadian military’s ability to continue providing aid to Ukraine, the report said, citing the leaked records.

At least one of the leaked reports revealed information that could prove to be a political liability for the Biden administration.

A Washington Post investigation based on the leaks showed that US intelligence agencies have concluded the Islamic State terrorist group has been using Afghanistan as a staging ground to plan attacks abroad. That revelation comes two years after the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw troops from the country, and undermines some of the president’s talking points about the controversial decision, Drezner said.

“The Biden administration knew the withdrawal looked horrible, but they tried to say that in the long run it wouldn’t be a big deal,” he said. “The leaks indicate that there were costs to the withdrawal.”

Thomas Warrick, a former senior counterterrorism official with the Department of Homeland Security who is now a fellow at the Atlantic Council, said the leak was “damaging,” but could have been worse. Many of the leaked records, he said, were highly classified briefing documents presented to senior US officials. They offer a “snapshot” of intelligence agencies’ current thinking.

Advertisement

“That’s something we obviously should be concerned about,” he said. But as time passes, he said, the relevance of these snapshot will wane and so will have the damage caused by their release.

Teixeira is accused of violating the Espionage Act by removing documents from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, where he worked, and posting them online.

In court filings, prosecutors wrote that the leaks could cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security” of the United States.

B. Stephanie Siegmann, a former national security chief at the US Attorney’s office in Boston, said the impact of the leaks could become relevant in Teixeira’s trial, especially for sentencing if the Massachusetts airman is convicted.

Prosecutors, she said, might argue that Teixeira deserves an especially severe sentence given the quantity of records leaked — hundreds, by some estimates — and how they harmed the US government and national security.

“The question,” she said, “is what are the repercussions of these leaks.”

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.