LEOBOR panel opts not to fire Providence police officer who punched political opponent while off duty

Lugo’s hearing took place earlier this month, according to WPRI-12, which first reported the panel’s decision. He was found not guilty of five of the seven departmental charges the city filed against him; he was found guilty of two violations of failing to notify his commanding officers of the incident and of other departmental charges. Those charges included his failure to act courteously, disorderly conduct, and simple assault, among others.

In a closed-door hearing as part of the state’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights procedure, a panel made up of three members of local law enforcement agencies, voted unanimously against the Providence Police Department’s efforts to fire Lugo. Instead, on Tuesday afternoon, the unidentified panel members decided to place Lugo on an unpaid suspension for 10 days.

PROVIDENCE — Jeann Lugo, the off-duty Providence police patrolman who was accused of punching his political opponent in the face at an abortion rights rally last June, is keeping his job.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Lugo could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Former police chief Hugh T. Clements had recommended that Lugo be fired over the incident. In a document that outlined the findings of the department’s internal investigation in June 2022, Clements wrote, “I have lost confidence in [Lugo’s] capacity and ability to exercise self-control and to conduct yourself in a civil, respectful, and professional manner.”

“Your... misconduct has been prominently reported in the print and electronic media, bringing dishonor, discredit, embarrassment, and reputational harm to the Providence Police Department,” Clements wrote in documents obtained by the Globe.

Police chief Oscar Perez, who replaced Clements in February, did not provide a comment on the initial incident or the decision made by the LEOBOR panel. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration had supported removing Lugo from the police force.

Rhode Island State Representative David Morales, a Providence progressive, called the decision “Yet another example of accountability being deflected because of the wrongful privileges provided by LEOBOR.”

Advertisement

The Rhode Island State Police, Capitol Police and K-9 unit monitor the crowd at an abortion rights rally in Providence on Friday, June 24, 2022. Carlos Muñoz

In November 2022, Lugo was also acquitted of assault charges. District Court Judge J. Terence Houlihan Jr. concluded that the incident was “a melee” that happened in “scant few seconds.” Though Lugo was off duty at the time, the judge said Lugo’s actions were “justified” by the patrolman’s duty to “maintain public order.”

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said at the time while he “advocated for a different result,” he respected the court’s decision.

Lugo was a Republican candidate for a State Senate District 29 seat in Warwick, running against progressive political opponent Jennifer Rourke. On June 24, 222, hundreds of people gathered on the plaza at the bottom of the Rhode Island State House steps for a rally after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. At the time, a man who was later identified as Josh Mello of Cranston was live-streaming the demonstration and began shouting at the crowd. He was quickly surrounded by people, many of whom told him to leave. One man pushed Mello. More people started shouting, according to videos taken of the incident by a Globe reporter and others.

Rourke, who had helped organize the demonstration and was a board member of The Womxn Project, rushed over to try to defuse the situation. Video from the demonstration shows Rourke holding her hands up and repeatedly asking people, in English and Spanish, to move away. She asked Mello to leave, and she said he agreed.

Advertisement

But as Mello walked up the stairs to the first platform at the State House steps, waving his cell phone and continuing to live stream, he was assaulted by an unidentified man in a green-and-white striped jacket. The man in the striped jacket remains unidentified, according to Rhode Island State Police. While Rourke screamed “Don’t hit him,” video shows Lugo struck her in the face.

“I was hit multiple times,” Rourke told the Globe at the time. She could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday over the LEOBOR decision.

The following morning, Lugo did not deny punching Rourke in an email to the Globe.

“As an officer that swore to protect and serve our communities, I, unfortunately, saw myself in a situation that no individual should see themselves in,” Lugo wrote at the time. “I stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking.”

Black Lives Matter PAC said it was planning to protest the LEOBOR panel’s decision on Friday evening outside of police headquarters.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.