Level 3 sex offender facing new charges for allegedly attacking MIT student in Boston

Nahom T. Getaneh, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery in connection with the alleged attack, which took place around around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Public Alley 908 and Beacon Street, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office and Boston police.

A Level 3 sex offender, who has twice been convicted of failing to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board, is scheduled to appear in a Roxbury courtroom Wednesday to face allegations that he attempted to sexually assault a female MIT student as she returned to her Back Bay sorority house Saturday night, officials said.

Getaneh was arrested near the intersection of Southampton Street and Atkinson Street in Roxbury around 2 p.m. Tuesday on outstanding warrants and identified as the person whose attack prompted police to issue a community alert, police said. In a posting before Getaneh’s arrest, the suspect was described as a person who spoke English with an accent, sometimes spoke in another language, and may have been of Middle Eastern origin.

The MIT student managed to escape her attacker, police said.

An address for Getaneh was not immediately available Wednesday.

In 2007, Getaneh was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older and was later deemed a Level 3 sex offender who was mostly likely to reoffend, according to the Sex Offender Registry Board. It was not immediately known where Getaneh was convicted of the crime.

According to court records, Getaneh was convicted in Boston for failing to register as a sex offender in 2017 and 2022. Both times he was sentenced to the Suffolk County House of Correction for about five months. He was being sought for the same offense this week, according to court records.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com.