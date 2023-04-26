Man dies after collision between car and train in Abington

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Railroad and Birch streets, when an inbound MBTA Commuter rail struck the vehicle, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

A man who drove his vehicle around a lowered gate at a railroad crossing in Abington was killed after a commuter train struck the vehicle late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Another vehicle had stopped at the gate, because the “grade crossing warning system was deployed,” when the man drove around that car, past the gate and onto the tracks, Sullivan said.

The vehicle was struck by the train, Sullivan said. The man was pronounced dead " due to the injuries he sustained in the crash,” Sullivan said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

“On behalf of the MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family, friends and loved ones,” Sullivan said.

There were no passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, Sullivan said.

There were about 12 passengers on board the train at the time of the crash, Sullivan said.

No rail passengers were injured.

The crash had an immediate impact on commuter rail service on the Kingston line. Some trains were delayed and others canceled due to the police investigation.

Service was eventually restored to one track in the Abington area, the commuter rail said on its website.

Sherri Warrington, a spokeswoman for Keolis, which run the commuter rail, said in an e-mail that service was suspended in the Abington area dues to the crash, and that it would “create significant delays for passengers on the Kingston line this evening.”

She also said that passengers should subscribe to T alerts and follow @MBTA_CR on twitter for the most up to date schedule information.

Advertisement

A State Police crash reconstruction, crime scene services, and State Troopers assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office are assisting Abington police at the scene, Trooper Brandon Doherty said in an e-mail.

The crash is under investigation.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.