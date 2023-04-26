Medical company pleads guilty to buying, administering foreign Botox

A Massachusetts-based medical corporation has agreed to plead guilty to purchasing and administering foreign-made Botox and pay more than $2.5 million in fines and forfeiture, federal prosecutors said.

Greater Boston Behavioral Health LLC bought Botox that was packaged and labeled for sale in the United Kingdom and other foreign countries, according to the US Attorney’s office. Doctors used the drug to treat patients with migraines without disclosing that it was not authorized for US distribution, prosecutors said.

After pleading guilty to violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, Greater Boston Behavioral Health will pay a fine of more than $657,000 and forfeit more than $1.9 million for a misdemeanor offense, prosecutors said.