Medical company pleads guilty to buying, administering foreign Botox

A Massachusetts-based medical corporation has agreed to plead guilty to purchasing and administering foreign-made Botox and pay more than $2.5 million in fines and forfeiture, federal prosecutors said.
Greater Boston Behavioral Health LLC bought Botox that was packaged and labeled for sale in the United Kingdom and other foreign countries, according to the US Attorney’s office. Doctors used the drug to treat patients with migraines without disclosing that it was not authorized for US distribution, prosecutors said.
After pleading guilty to violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, Greater Boston Behavioral Health will pay a fine of more than $657,000 and forfeit more than $1.9 million for a misdemeanor offense, prosecutors said.
“Greater Boston Behavioral Health disregarded laws designed to protect patient safety,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “The US Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting patients and the integrity of federal healthcare programs, and we will continue to use our criminal authority to ensure that health care providers play by the rules that protect the public and ensure quality of care.”
Greater Boston Behavioral Health purchased the foreign Botox at prices “significantly below” what authorized US distributors charge, prosecutors said. The labels lacked the “Rx Only” designation required for prescription drugs and the “black box warning” alerting users of potential side effects, officials said.
“Administering misbranded prescription drugs to patients puts their health at risk,” said Fernando P. McMillan, special agent in charge at the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations New York Office. “We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who jeopardize the public’s health.”
