‘Quite literally one of our own’: Boston native Meghan Irons to receive honorary degree from Emerson College

A 1990 Emerson graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications, Irons is known for her work on gender and racial equity issues in various Boston neighborhoods. She worked at the Globe for more than 20 years before leaving last year to become an associate professor of the practice of impact journalism at Boston University’s journalism department.

“The invitation was a total and complete surprise to me, and a humbling one,” Irons, an Emerson alumna, said in an interview Tuesday. “I sometimes just think of myself as the young girl from Four Corners, Dorchester, and so it was such a great surprise.”

Emerson College will award veteran journalist and former Boston Globe Spotlight reporter Meghan Irons with an honorary degree during its 2023 commencement ceremony.

At the Globe, Irons was a lead reporter in the Valedictorians Project, which was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Local Reporting. She also worked for an award-winning team that produced a series “68 Blocks,” exploring life in a troubled Boston neighborhood.

Other honorary degree recipients include Dulcia Meijers, executive director of Kasteel Well; Jeff Greenhawt, longtime Emerson trustee and vice president of Sunshine Wireless; and Warner Bros. executive Pamela Abdy, who will also be this year’s commencement speaker, Emerson stated in a press release.

“When conferring an honorary degree, we seek to honor individuals who have contributed significantly to the welfare of society and who have made a significant impact in their fields and this is certainly the case for Meghan Irons,” said William Gilligan, Emerson’s interim president. “Her groundbreaking journalistic work in Boston and her curiosity and inquiry related to social justice issues within the city highlight her position as an unwavering champion of equity, building platforms to share all stories, from all perspectives.”

Brent Smith, Emerson’s dean of the School of Communication, said the degree also honors the work Irons has done to “explore [Boston], study it, write about it, and challenge it” to help improve the city.

“In some ways, while we have a number of awardees, what makes this one special is that she’s quite literally one of our own,” Smith said. “To become a Bostonian, an Emersonian, a journalist, an educator, these are all things that are mindful, meaningful choices that have an impact on the world.”

Irons, who was raised in Dorchester and Mattapan, said she learned how to write news articles, interview people, and other news gathering skills at Emerson. She would later move to Fort Wayne, Ind., to work as a reporter.

“It was the Emerson connections that got me a lot of my interviews, so I never forgot that,” Irons said. “It allowed me an opportunity to sharpen my interviewing skills, and also figure out what I really wanted to do in life.”

After moving back to Boston, Irons said, she joined the Globe as a copy editor before eventually becoming the newspaper’s first official social justice reporter.

“I was just writing about the people that I passed along my journey,” Irons said. “The people who went to schools that were not educating them sufficiently, people who lived in neighborhoods that they are struggling to keep clean, people who are struggling to say my neighborhood is a great neighborhood.”

Irons said she’s most proud of the stories in which she gets to write about residents of Boston’s historically neglected communities, including the project where Globe reporters followed the lives of high school valedictorians after graduation.

“Oftentimes, you go into these neighborhoods and people don’t feel like their voices are valued, and they don’t feel like they’re being heard,” Irons said. “I always want to let people know that even though we are a big newspaper, and we tend to follow some of the bigger stories, that in spite of all that, their voices really do matter to me.”

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.