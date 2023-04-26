Parents of Worcester man sue retailer that sold their son gun, ammunition that killed him

Cabela’s, located in Hudson, violated company policy when it sold ammunition to someone under age 21, and broke the law by not checking for a firearms identification or license to carry, according to a 15-page complaint that was amended on April 19.

Three years after their 20-year old son shot and killed himself while trying to dislodge a bullet from a revolver, Justin Fillios’ parents are suing the sports store that sold him the firearm and ammunition for more than $1 million, saying the retailer failed to request proper identification, according to a wrongful death lawsuit pending in Worcester Superior Court.

Robert J. Fillios and Sandra J. Landon, who believe their son’s fatal shooting was accidental, are suing Cabela’s and its owners, Bass Pro Shops and Great Outdoors Group, LLC, as well as the employee who sold Fillios the merchandise “for their carelessness, recklessness, and gross negligence,” according to the complaint.

The transaction on Jan. 31, 2020 was captured on video, according to the lawsuit, which demands a jury trial and seeks damages in excess of $1 million.

When Fillios bought the 1851 Navy Pietta .44-caliber black powder revolver, ammunition, and accessories, he showed his Massachusetts identification card, the lawsuit said. Fillios was five months shy of his 21st birthday.

Early on Feb. 1, 2020, while hanging out at a friend’s apartment in Worcester, Fillios was trying to “unjam or dislodge ammunition from the revolver” when the gun fired. The bullet entered under his chin, went through his palate, and lodged in the top of his head, the lawsuit said.

Fillios died two days later on Feb. 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

According to Fillios’ obituary, he was known for his spontaneity and high energy and loved to be on the go. He “had a spirit to serve” and had been active with the former Central Mass Young Marines.

“Reverse engineering and tinkering were Justin’s passions,” the obituary said. “He was a master at figuring out how things work. You could never be sure what he might disassemble, but his talent assured it would be fixed and repaired when he was done.”

“He was thoughtful, empathetic, and selfless,” the obituary said.









