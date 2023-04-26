R.I. Senate chief of staff plans to run for Senator Goodwin’s seat

Jake Bissaillon, the current chief of staff to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, confirmed Tuesday that he plans to run in the special election for Senate District 1, which includes Smith Hill and most of Providence’s north end. He said a formal announcement will come in the next 10 days.

There’s an open seat in the Rhode Island Senate following the death of Senator Maryellen Goodwin, and one high-profile candidate is ready to enter the race.

”Senator Goodwin leaves a very deep and lasting legacy,” Bissaillon, a Democrat, said. “I support a lot of the things she supported, like helping the working class, gun safety, and housing.”

Bissaillon said he plans to remain chief of staff in the Senate while he runs, but would decline campaign donations from all registered lobbyists while he’s still working in the chamber. He would be required to step down from his $184,000-a-year job if he wins the Senate seat.

Goodwin served in the Senate from 1987 until she died on April 15 after a long battle with cancer. She was 58.

Secretary of State Gregg Amore has already formally called for a special election, and the state Board of Elections is expected to set primary and general election dates at its next meeting. There is already a special election scheduled in the First Congressional District to replace US Representative David Cicilline, so it’s possible that the board will schedule the Senate election on the same dates: the primary on Sept. 5 and the general election Nov. 7.

No other candidates have emerged in the Senate race at this point. Donnie Anderson, who ran in a Democratic primary against Goodwin last year, said she doesn’t plan to run for the seat. State Representative Anthony DeSimone and City Councilman Justin Roias both said they also don’t intend to run in the special election.

State Representative Nathan Biah, a Democrat who is currently making a long shot bid for Congress, also lives in Senate District 1. He said he is staying in the congressional race.

