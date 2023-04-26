Seven hospitalized after student sprays mace in Milford middle school

Seven people at Stacy Middle School in Milford were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a student sprayed mace in a building, officials said.
The spray was released in the lobby near the library, according to a statement from Milford Public Schools.
The seven staff members and students in the area were taken to a hospital “for precautionary measures and to be evaluated,” officials said.
The school was evacuated as a precaution and afternoon activities were canceled, the statement said. Students will be able to return to the building and gather their belongings Thursday, officials said.
“I appreciate your patience and I understand the fear, unease, and upset these situations can cause,” District Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said.
