Seven hospitalized after student sprays mace in Milford middle school

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated April 26, 2023, 30 minutes ago

Seven people at Stacy Middle School in Milford were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a student sprayed mace in a building, officials said.

The spray was released in the lobby near the library, according to a statement from Milford Public Schools.

The seven staff members and students in the area were taken to a hospital “for precautionary measures and to be evaluated,” officials said.

The school was evacuated as a precaution and afternoon activities were canceled, the statement said. Students will be able to return to the building and gather their belongings Thursday, officials said.

“I appreciate your patience and I understand the fear, unease, and upset these situations can cause,” District Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

