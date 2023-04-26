Trump is coming. Is he the one N.H. Republicans want?

Trump’s visit comes about nine months ahead of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, as Republicans debate whether to stick with him or back a newcomer. Polling suggests Trump is the frontrunner, but DeSantis is holding his own in second place, even though he still hasn’t formally announced his candidacy.

Former president Donald Trump will be back in New Hampshire tomorrow. He’ll give a speech in Manchester at the same venue where his top potential challenger for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, headlined a fundraiser two weeks earlier.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

The potential candidate polling in third in the Granite State’s contest, Governor Chris Sununu, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Republicans are rallying around Trump at the moment because he got indicted. But that won’t necessarily translate into votes next year, he said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Sununu blamed Trump for the GOP’s dismal electoral performance in 2018, 2020, and 2022, and he said Trump “is positioning himself to be a four-time loser” in 2024.

“Republicans want someone that’s going to fight for them. But we also want a fighter that can win,” Sununu added.

Of course Republicans have choices other than Trump, DeSantis, or Sununu. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is holding three town halls in New Hampshire this week. She’ll be in Bedford this evening, in Henniker tomorrow evening, and in Laconia on Friday.

Haley’s visit comes after she told a major anti-abortion group that she sees a role for the federal government in the debate over abortion rights, but she was not specific on what that role should be.

Advertisement

Also today: former Representative Mike Rogers of Michigan, a potential GOP candidate, is slated to participate in WMUR’s “Conversation with the Candidate,” a televised town hall style event.

On the Democratic side, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is moderating a panel discussion in Hanover today about college COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He and author Marianne Williamson (who’s in Georgia and South Carolina this week) are running against President Biden, who just launched his 2024 campaign.

By the way, one of New Hampshire’s largest unions said it’s not endorsing Biden at this time because the state’s voters deserve a competitive Democratic primary. But don’t expect any competition from independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who won the state’s 2020 primary. Sanders said he’s backing Biden this time.

The Big Picture

Coraline Mann, a sixth grader at Crossroads Academy in Lyme, won Best in Show for New Hampshire in the 2023 National Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest held by the US Fish & Wildlife Service. Coraline's submission, an acrylic painting of long-tailed Ducks, will be part of a traveling exhibit with Best in Show honorees from across the country. Handout Photo

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.