Biden expects voters to take ‘hard look’ at his age

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, said that his age doesn’t “register” with him.

Biden’s comments came in response to a question at a joint news conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at which Biden also said he would have sought a second term as president even if former president Donald Trump, his 2020 adversary, hadn’t entered the race.

President Biden, who at 80 is already the oldest president in US history, said Wednesday that he “took a hard look” at that issue before deciding to seek another term and that he would respect voters for doing the same as they evaluate candidates on the 2024 ballot.

“I can’t even say, I guess, how old I am. I can’t even say the number,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Voters, he said, are “going to see a race, and they’re going to judge whether or not I have it or don’t have it,” Biden said. “I respect them taking a hard look at it. I took a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run.”

Biden, who made his 2024 bid official on Tuesday, pushed back on the suggestion by some that he would not have run for reelection if Trump, who announced in November, hadn’t entered the race.

“Yeah, I think I still would be running” if Trump were not, Biden said.

Asked whether he thinks he is the only Democrat who can beat Trump in 2024, Biden said, “I may not be the only one, but I know him well, and I know the danger he presents to our democracy.”

“We’ve been down this road before,” Biden added.

Biden also sought to downplay his job approval numbers, which have hovered around 40 percent, saying others who sought reelection have “been in the same position” at this point in their presidencies.

Washington Post

Mont. lawmakers ban transgender colleague from House floor

HELENA, Mont. — The Montana House of Representatives on Wednesday took the extraordinary step of blocking the state’s only transgender lawmaker from the House floor for the remainder of the legislative session after an escalating standoff over her ability to speak in the House led to heated protests and arrests Monday and the abrupt cancellation of Tuesday’s session.

The vote was 68-32 in the Republican-controlled chamber. The speaker adjourned the session immediately after the vote. Representative Zooey Zephyr will still be allowed to cast votes during House proceedings for the remainder of session, which concludes May 5, but must do so remotely.

The move is the culmination of a weeklong battle between House leadership and Zephyr, who was barred from participating in deliberations on the House floor after she made impassioned comments during debate over a bill that would prohibit hormone treatments and surgical care for transgender minors. The bill has since been sent to Governor Greg Gianforte, who has indicated that he will sign it.

New York Times

Biden’s pick for labor post advances, but path not clear

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s nomination for the next labor secretary, Julie Su, advanced through a Senate committee Wednesday, but a handful of Democrats are withholding support, creating uncertainty ahead of a vote in the full chamber.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee advanced Su’s nomination on a party-line vote. Every Democrat on the committee voted in favor of Su, but a number of their Democratic colleagues have declined to publicly support Su.

“My hope is that ultimately we’ll be able to find the votes for her to be successful coming out of this committee and thenon the Senate floor,” said Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat. “But there’s no question in my mind that no one has ever been nominated to be secretary of labor who is better qualified.”

Su would be the first Asian American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level. She was previously confirmed as the deputy labor secretary, but has faced a campaign from business groups critical of her record leading California’s labor department. They have run billboard and digital ads against Su in West Virginia, Montana, and Arizona.

Unions and some business organizations, including the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, have spoken up to support Su’s nomination.

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, and Mark Kelly and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, have all declined to say whether they would vote for her confirmation. The White House has worked to win over those holdouts and Su has met with several senators in recent days, but top Democrats have acknowledged her nomination remains in doubt.

The Biden administration cannot afford to lose more than a couple of Democratic votes in the closely divided Senate. Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, is also recovering from shingles in California, with no firm return date.

If Su’s nomination fails, she would be the highest-ranking Biden nominee to be rejected by the Senate and leave a vacancy in the Cabinet. Su is currently acting labor secretary after Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, left the White House last month.

Associated Press

2 sentenced for roles in wall fund-raising fraud

NEW YORK — In 2019, Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran injured in Iraq, formed a nonprofit group to construct the border barrier that then-President Donald Trump had promised. It was called simply We Build the Wall.

Kolfage had three cofounders: a Colorado entrepreneur named Timothy Shea; a Florida financier, Andrew Badolato; and Steve Bannon, who had served as an adviser to Trump.

Badolato and Bannon took significant control of day-to-day operations, according to federal prosecutors. Kolfage, who lost both legs and part of his right arm in Iraq, was the group’s public face, pledging that all money raised would go toward a wall between the United States and Mexico and that he would “not take a penny of compensation.”

In 2020, however, prosecutors accused Badolato, Bannon, Kolfage, and Shea of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars, with some going to personal expenses like boat payments.

Badolato and Kolfage pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in 2022, with Kolfage also admitting tax crimes. Last fall, Shea was convicted of wire fraud conspiracy, falsifying records, and conspiring to launder money. Bannon was spared a trial after being pardoned by Trump.

On Wednesday, Judge Analisa Torres of US District Court in Manhattan sentenced Badolato to three years in prison and Kolfage to four years and three months, saying their crimes had a “chilling effect on civic participation” in politics.

Before being sentenced, Kolfage said in court that he was “disgusted, humiliated” by his crimes, adding, “I’m deeply sorry for my actions.”

Badolato told Torres, “I beg this court’s forgiveness. I place myself at your mercy.”

New York Times