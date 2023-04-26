A ‘profound impact’: Senate assesses lessons learned from Boston Marathon bombings

Hassan, along with Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, held the hearing in observance of the bombings’ 10th anniversary. The lawmakers questioned top law enforcement officials who were involved in the subsequent investigation after pressure-cooker bombs near the finish line killed three spectators and wounded more than 200 others.

“[The bombing] was a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism and the importance of being prepared to respond to emergencies of all kinds,” said Senator Maggie Hassan, the New Hampshire Democrat who chaired the hearing. “There is still much work to do to strengthen our ability to prevent and respond to emerging threats.”

A Senate hearing on Wednesday reflected on the legacy of the Boston Marathon bombings in terms of preparing for emergencies, with law enforcement veterans of that day citing lessons learned and remaining challenges to address.

The experts acknowledged the long-term toll the bombings took not only on national security, but also on individual livelihoods.

“We’ve seen with the 10th anniversary, [it’s] still affecting friends, still affecting some of the survivors, still affecting the families in the city,” said Richard Serino, former deputy administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Romney, whose son was along the marathon route that day, said Wednesday that the terrible tragedy informs officials on what must be done going forward.

Hassan asked Kerry Sleeper, former deputy assistant director at the FBI, how the bombings affected information sharing between federal, state and local agencies. In the immediate aftermath of the bombings, Hassan noted, critics said the Boston Police Department might have been been better positioned to prevent the attack if the Federal Bureau of Investigation had shared information it had that Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who orchestrated the attack with his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, might have extremist beliefs and ties.

Sleeper replied that the bombings had a “profound impact” on how the FBI shares information with state officials and how it operates Joint Terrorism Task Forces, which are groups of locally-based investigators from various U.S. law enforcement and security agencies.

“Now many JTTFs are run by state law enforcement officers for that exact purpose, ensuring that local nuance is applied to the investigation,” he said. “It was a painful lesson learned.”

Another improvement since 2013 is the usage of advanced technology for surveillance, said Edward Davis, former Boston Police Commissioner.

Davis testified the government has better harnessed Artificial Intelligence to improve photo and video surveillance. These tools, which can accomplish tasks such as processing traffic violations, aid law enforcement in threat assessment.

However, Davis noted that emerging technology is a double-edged sword. He said AI’s various usage, including to create false images of people and voice replication, poses a “clear and present danger” to the American public.

“As new technology becomes available to law enforcement, it also becomes available to criminals and terrorists,” Davis said.

Additionally, he told senators he’s noticed apprehension among law enforcement to use sensitive technologies, like facial recognition software, that might be controversial. He advocated for more concrete direction for police departments about what technology they can and should use.

Today, the U.S. faces greater challenges to homeland security than 2013, the witnesses said.

Sleeper said the U.S. has a far more complex threat environment given the increase in social media usage and extremist rhetoric on the “dark web.”

“Individuals with little or no aspirational association to terror-hate groups, citing personal grievances or affiliations to a cause [and] calling for death and destruction, are committing mass casualty attacks at a rampant pace,” he said.

Wednesday’s hearing comes as the nation grapples with the recent leak of classified military intelligence on the social media platform Discord, allegedly by 21-year-old Massachusetts airman Jack Teixeira. The leak has sparked debate among experts about expanding government surveillance of online platforms.

Another obstacle is the capacity of emergency responders who were depleted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serino, who has also served as chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services, said the pandemic has gravely impacted available personnel.

“As we start to look at the workforce, we are losing people all across public safety, across public health and across emergency management,” Serino said.

Sleeper said he’s seen a significant degradation during the pandemic in collaboration among federal, state and local enforcement. He said agencies are not talking to each other as effectively as they should.

The senators and officials collectively acknowledged that it’s impossible to address every potential threat.

To Serino, while technology can be both a friend and a foe, the American public remains a valuable resource.

He said law enforcement should look “at the public as an asset versus a liability, looking at how we can educate the public and …gain information from them.”

Jorja Siemons can be reached at jorja.siemons@globe.com.