The great American wealth machine

Amid storms of angst about a coming recession, skyrocketing national debt, unaffordable housing, and failing banks, Americans seem more and more certain that the nation’s economy is deteriorating — along with any hope that their children will be more fortunate than they were.

In a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll released last month, a whopping 80 percent of respondents described the state of the economy as “not so good” or “poor,” with nearly half saying they expect it to get even worse in the near future. “Pervasive economic pessimism underpins Americans’ dim hopes for the future,” the Journal observed. Asked whether life for the next generation will improve, nearly four out of five of those surveyed expressed doubt — the highest level of negativity NORC has measured in three decades.

Advertisement

Similarly gloomy attitudes have been documented by the Pew Research Center, which has also been testing the issue in polls for years.

“More than two-thirds (68 percent) of US respondents said they think today’s children will be financially worse off as adults than their parents, up from 60 percent in 2019,” Pew reported in 2021, after surveying respondents in 17 nations. “The US ranked No. 6 in pessimism towards children’s financial futures, tied with Canada and behind Japan, France, Italy, Spain, and Belgium.”

Such declinism is a long way from the upbeat creed of Ronald Reagan, who always insisted America’s best days were just ahead. The present economic pessimism is pathetic but worse than that, it’s unwarranted. The US economy is not sputtering. It is lapping the field.

In a piece for The Dispatch, Kevin D. Williamson supplies some helpful context:

”Do you remember 1995? That was a pretty good year,” Williamson writes. “The economy was growing, and the rate of growth was increasing. The post-Cold War dividend was starting to really kick in, the Internet was starting to take off ... and market returns were just bananas.” Over the next five years, the value of the leading American stock indexes would nearly triple, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ index would soar 500 percent. “The US economy was such a powerhouse that US GDP accounted for almost a quarter of the economic output of the human race, about 24 percent.”

Advertisement

Now consider everything America has had to confront since then: the rise of China as a global economic power, the 9/11 attacks and their aftermath, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the financial crisis of 2007-08, the Great Recession, the pandemic. Notwithstanding all of it, Williamson notes, “US GDP as a share of world economic output has fallen all the way to — the same 24 percent.” The challenges of the past quarter-century have been daunting, yet America’s economic might remains undimmed.

Compared to its peers, America’s economy in recent decades has grown even more dominant. In 1990, The Economist points out, the economic output of the United States accounted for about 40 percent of the combined GDP of the G7, a group of seven of the world’s richest democracies (the others are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom). Today the US share of all wealth produced by the G7 has grown to 58 percent. Measured by income per person, the United States generates more earnings than any major country on earth. “Average [US] incomes have grown much faster than in Western Europe or Japan,” the magazine calculates. How much faster? Here’s an indication: “Adjusted for purchasing power, they exceed $50,000 in Mississippi, America’s poorest state — higher than in France.”

Advertisement

What accounts for such economic strength? America’s size certainly helps. With 1/20th of the planet’s people, the United States is blessed with a larger workforce and a bigger consumer market than any other country save India and China. America has a younger population than other wealthy countries and a higher share of immigrants — two additional advantages.

Education and intellectual output are big pieces of the puzzle too. America’s schools have their shortcomings, yet the United States spends 37 percent more per student on education than the average country in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a group of about three dozen leading market democracies. One-third of working-age Americans have a college degree. Of the world’s 15 top-ranked universities, 11 are in the United States. US-held patents account for more than one-fifth of all patents recognized internationally, more than any other nation.

But what really turbocharges America’s economy is Americans’ productivity. The United States has the most productive workforce among the world’s major countries and regions, and it isn’t close. According to the Conference Board, the average American worker produces more in goods and services per hour than workers in the European Union, Japan, Latin America, or the Middle East. And China? An hour of labor by the average Chinese worker produces just one-fifth as much economic value as an hour of work by a typical American. Plus, those Americans keep growing more productive: Between 1990 and 2022, The Economist observes, US labor productivity climbed by 67 percent. It rose by only 55 percent Europe and 51 percent in Japan.

Advertisement

Does the United States have problems and shortcomings? Obviously. We have alarming levels of violence, decreasing life expectancy, rising xenophobia, and truly terrible politics. On both the progressive left and the Trumpian right, free-market capitalism — the greatest engine of wealth creation and poverty eradication ever discovered — is being demonized. There is plenty of room for improvement in this country, and plenty of bad trends to be resisted.

For all that, the US economy remains a wonder of the modern world, and not just for the olds. Contrary to those pessimistic poll numbers, the American Dream is alive and well for most of the younger generation too. “Millennials, as a group, are not broke — they are, in fact, thriving economically,” scholar Jean M. Twenge shows in The Atlantic. “By 2019, households headed by Millennials were making considerably more money than those headed by the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, and Generation X at the same age, after adjusting for inflation.”

Like every generation of Americans that preceded them, Millennials have the great fortune to live in the most economically dynamic country in the world. With luck their children will too. Instead of bad-mouthing America’s great prosperity machine, we should be celebrating it. Some things are falling apart in this country, but the economy isn’t one of them.

Advertisement

Jeff Jacoby can be reached at jeff.jacoby@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeff_jacoby. To subscribe to Arguable, his weekly newsletter, visit globe.com/arguable.